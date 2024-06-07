Is The Academy Considering A Stunt Category On Oscars? Here's What Report Says

Stunt work in movies has been gaining more and more recognition over the years, with many calling for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to finally create an Oscar category dedicated to these talented individuals. Stuntmen play a crucial role in bringing excitement and action to films, yet they have yet to be acknowledged on Hollywood's biggest night.

Stunt work: The unsung hero

Every time fans watch breathtaking moments, they are reminded that stunt actors willingly risk their lives to create these scenes. They easily transform ordinary films into extraordinary spectacles.

Consequently, for more than a century now, the Oscars have failed to recognize them, which is why there have been increasing calls for the Academy to honor their services.

Recent developments

It came into focus some days ago when The Fall Guy, a blockbusting movie about stunts came out. Its cast and crew members have voiced how urgent it is for there to be Stunt sections at the Oscars. This move by them has attracted notice.

In the Cannes Film Festival, Empire held talks with the leaders of the Academy concerning this issue. Bill Kramer, the CEO revealed that they were looking at whether or not there could be a stunt category in their award system.

Kramer said, “We’re talking to members of the stunt community who are Academy members about the possibility of that.” He also cited instances where new categories were added recently such as Casting Directors which demonstrated that he was open minded regarding new divisions.

A changing academy

Transformations are taking place in the academy. According to Janet Yang, president of The Academy, “the Academy is like a living, breathing organism.” She argued this point by asserting that The Academy listens to its members and grows with them accordingly.

She said, “we listen to our members, and if there’s really strong support and there’s whole mechanisms for how to advance the cause.” Yang also explained that improvements are always made in terms of creating new branches and awards over time.

But it would be premature to talk much about the Stunt category as things are just getting started. The willingness of the Academy to entertain these changes could be a pointer to the fact that there may soon be an appreciation for stuntmen.

There is hope that finally, as it keeps on evolving; the film industry’s invisible heroes will receive their long pending acclaim from them. Will this lead to another groundbreaking Oscar category? We’ll just have to wait for more update.

