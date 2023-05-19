Is the Apple TV+ series ‘Physical’ to end after three seasons? Here’s what we know

The Rose Byrne starrer dark comedy Physical is finally ending. Apple TV+ has officially announced that the show is coming to a close with its forthcoming third season. Directed by Stephanie Laing, Physical had its streaming service debut in 2021 and was quickly renewed for a second season, which debuted on Apple TV+ in June of last year. The show was renewed for a third season last autumn, and now the streamer has announced that new episodes will debut on August 2, 2023.

The show’s executive producer Annie Weisman and star Rose Byrne stated that “We are so grateful to Apple, Tomorrow Studios, and all our creative collaborators for the chance to bring Sheila to life in all her gritty glory.. With this final season, Sheila’s three-act saga of rebellion, recovery, and redemption comes to the satisfying conclusion that she and her fans so richly deserve. We feel so proud to share this last chapter with everyone.”

When will ‘Physical’ season 3 be released?

The final season of ‘Physical’ is expected to premiere on August 2, 2023. The final 10 episodes of the Rose Byrne-led series will be released on August 2.

What is Physical all about?

Physical is a dark comedy that revolves around Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly troubled, ostensibly obedient housewife supporting her intelligent but contentious husband's run for state assembly in the picturesque but precarious beach paradise of 1980s San Diego. Sheila, however, has her own darkly humorous perspective on life that she rarely shares with the public. She is battling a complex range of internal challenges relating to her self-image until she finds solace in the most unlikely place—the realm of aerobics.

Sheila debuts her first fitness video in Physical Season 2, which presents her with new challenges and makes it harder for her to achieve her goal of creating "a full-fledged fitness empire."

Produced by Tomorrow Studios and written by Weisman, the show boasts of talented actors like Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Ashley Liao, Ian Gomez, Rory Scovel, Paul Sparks, Dierdre Friel, Geoffrey Arend, and Zooey Deschanel.

