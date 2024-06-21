Is The 'Baby Chapter' Closed For Ashlee Simpson After 3 Kids? She Reveals

Singer Ashlee Simpson is out of her baby fever now and wants to channel her energy towards her forthcoming album. While speaking to Page Six, the star divulged what has been on her mind recently in terms of expanding her family of 5, which includes her husband Evan Ross, and three children. “The baby chapter I think is very much closed for me,” the songstress told the outlet.

Ashlee Simpson talks about children, new album

The Texas native shares Jagger Snow, and Ziggy Blu with Ross and son Bronx with her ex-husband Pete Wetz. And while the fam prefers keeping things private, they made an appearance on the reality TV show Ashley+Evan back in 2018, which chronicled the lives of the musician duo as they go about balancing their lives as parents while being a part of the entertainment industry. As far as returning to the small screens with a new program, Simpson says it is not on the checklist to go back to this routine. “We had fun doing that but I love coming and not having cameras in the house as well,” said the star in the talks of a follow-up to the 6 part series.

A look at Ashley Simpson and Evan Ross' relationship

The duo, who had released an extended playlist of the same name back in 2018, approach their 10-year anniversary this August, and Simpson can not stop gushing about her partner, who is also the son of legendary singer and the face of The Supremes Diana Ross. “I can be my true self (around him). There’s no masking who I am or what I’m going through” said the Pieces of Me singer. She has also been putting her energy into a fourth studio album, years after her last album Bittersweet was rolled out in 2008. “So this is my baby,” quipped the star, confirming that it is under process and will come out soon.

Her debut album, titled Autobiography nears its 20-year- anniversary in the coming July. A definitive album off Simpson’s discography, it certainly became one of the best to come out in the 2000s decade, making and breaking several records. It rose atop the Billboard 200 chart and received a triple platinum certification.

