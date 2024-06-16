Is The Batman Part 2 Script Still In Works? James Gunn Shares Update On Robert Pattinson Starrer

What can we say about Batman? A childhood memory, a cult phenomenon, a universe in the world of fiction, or an emotion every teenager has been associated with at some point? Well, there's surely no definite answer, but all we know is that we want more of it. This brings us to the important question: Is the Batman sequel starring the dashing actor Robert Pattinson happening?

Some renewed rumors about the DCU's Batman casting have now received a response from James Gunn. On the app Threads, Gunn responded to a fan who asked if the script for the franchise's second part is still being worked on. He replied, "Yes," and when asked when it would be done, he exclaimed, "When Matt thinks he is ready!" (referring to director Matt Reeves).

Why has there been a delay in the release of The Batman: Part II?

The rumors that Batman: Part II is getting canceled come from the fact that there have been few updates on the status of the DC film. However, in reality, the actual delay of the film happened due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes that stopped the industry for months. Reeves' work on the script for the movie had to be paused for this reason.

The film has now moved from 2025 to a year later, with a release date scheduled as October 2, 2026. Reportedly, the original plan was for Pattinson to film new scenes as the Dark Knight starting last November. After the delay, The Batman: Part II will reportedly commence filming in April 2025.

Will Robert Pattinson reprise his role in the upcoming sequel?

While the sequel will surely take some time to be released, which has left fans desperate in anticipation, there will be more of The Dark Knight on the big screen because of the huge fan base of the cult franchise.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for any update since the day it was revealed that a sequel to The Batman is in development to bring back Robert Pattinson as his version of Bruce Wayne. This will be regarded as a DC Elseworlds film, which applies to forthcoming DC movies and TV shows, set in their standalone worlds.

