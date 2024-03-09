Is The Boy Is Mine Ariana Grande's Bad Girl Anthem? Pop Star Reveals Amid Release Of New Album Eternal Sunshine

Just a day before her new album Eternal Sunshine’s March 8 release, popstar Ariana Grande sat down for an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. She revealed that in one of the tracks, The Boy is Mine, she takes up the bad girl persona her fans have been looking for.

What did Ariana say about The Boy is Mine?

Ariana Grande opened up about her new album and one of the tracks, The Boy is Mine. The singer said, “It’s kind of like, okay, ‘I’ll play the bad girl, here’s your bad girl anthem. ‘“ referring to her fans who have apparently been waiting for her to come out with a bad girl persona in one of her songs. Grande also said that people should listen to another track from the album, True Story, which will set them up for The Boy is Mine.

The singer also of course answered all the questions about The Boy is Mine, which was also the title of Brandy and Monica’s 1998 smash hit, and ruled the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a long time. Ariana said that she absolutely loves that song and it was the inspiration behind her new track. “I’ve always wanted to reimagine that song in some kind of way,” the singer revealed.

Ariana also revealed the reason why she decided on this track. “I kind of was like, ‘This is a very bad idea, I think, but there is a large group of my fans that really, they do love a bad girl anthem. And this is kind of an elevated version of that,” the singer said. She also said that the song will feature some parts of Fantasize, which was an unreleased track which leaked and went viral on Tiktok.

More about Grande’s new album

Ariana Grande’s new album, Eternal Sunshine, which just came out today, is the singer’s first album in over three years. Her last album Positions came out back in 2021, when the singer was 27 years old. Now at 30, Ariana seems wiser with her music, which is apparent from the new album.

The name of the album is inspired from the iconic movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. Other than True Story, and The Boy is Mine, the album also features her newest viral song on Tiktok, Yes, And? which caused quite some controversy.

Ariana went through a lot of ups and downs in her personal life since the release of her last album, and a lot of it shines through in her music in Eternal Sunshine. The Grammy winner’s new album is bound to leave an impression into her fans’ hearts with how raw and emotional it is. The music video for We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love), which features on the album, is coming out tomorrow.

