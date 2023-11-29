Is the Crown season 6 in hot waters? Exploring why the finale season of the show is getting backlash

The Crown is one of the most watched and iconic shows ever. The precarious series is one of the most peculiar shows to make as it involves the world’s most esteemed and high-profile members of the British Royal Family. The show has become quite popular for its near-reality depiction and giving sneak peek into the beloved’s family life. Fans have always waited for the show's upcoming seasons. Similarly, with Season 6 of the series, fans were escalated and had marked their calendars to watch their actors on screen portraying the Royal Family members. The latest season revolved heavily around the people’s princess, Princess Diana; however, the show failed to make its impression.

ALSO READ: 5 moments in The Crown that differed from reality; exploring the dramatization of the Royal family amid Netflix show's last season

Season 6 of The Crown gets called out

Part 1 of Season 6 of The Crown was recently called out for its frustrating and wrong depictions of private schools. As the Telegraph reports, the leader of an education group had issues with the show's depiction of private schools; they felt that the Crown was propagating bad ideas about private schools.

According to Julie Robinson, chief executive of the Independent Schools Council, The representation of exclusive schools attended by Royals in the Netflix series is harming the public's opinion of the industry. The sixth season of the fictional program about the monarchy depicts Prince William and Prince Harry's days at Eton College, a residential school in Windsor, Berkshire.

Mrs. Robinson further claimed that the broadcast reinforced the impression that private schools are all wealthy and attended by privileged youngsters. She said this week at the Girls' Schools Association annual conference in the Cotswolds. “I've been doing this work for eight years, and I'm still shocked at how powerful stereotypes are. It's frustrating for us because there's a big stereotype about independent schools, and it's very symbolically effective. The reality is that we are a small sector with a few wealthy and really strong world-renowned schools that are a great export for the UK and good for business and around the world."

She further added, "It is difficult to get that message out when people are watching The Crown again and thinking of certain schools, and that is what we are up against—what people imagine independent schools to be, and the actual fact that these are schools with teachers who are the same as in the state sector, and with heads who want the best for their schools and communities with children who are just children going to school. It would be so nice to live in a world where we are just sharing the best of everything."

Is Season 6 of The Crown failing to make an impact?

The Crown is a Netflix drama based on the life of the British royal family. The show appears to be a disaster, and one might feel the series has lost its plot. The issues begin with the first scene, which depicts a man walking his dog near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. We know what's going to happen. A dark automobile accelerates into a tunnel, followed by other cars and motorcyclists and the sound of a fatal crash. That scene, with such a familiar trajectory, points to what's weakest about this new season.

Advertisement

Instead of making amends for last season's near-disaster, it focuses on its flaws, such as the miscasting of the earthy Dominic West as Prince Charles and the endless, unenlightening reconstructions of the real images and videos that have become part of the culture, recognizable around the world even to viewers too young to remember the 1990s or Diana's death firsthand. Another big detrimental issue for the audience has been the multiple appearances of Princess Diana's ghost. Princess Diana is depicted as a ghost returning to Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II after her death, which has enraged some viewers.

After her divorce from Prince Charles, the princess distanced herself from the royal family but was involved in a number of charities and had become a famous international figure surrounded by press and public scrutiny. For his part, Charles was scrambling to bolster his and Camilla's (Olivia Williams) public image, using royal spin doctor Mark Bolland (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) to make him a broadsheet prince in contrast to Princess Diana's tabloid princess.

Until recently, historical series had depicted events and individuals that had passed away. Many of the protagonists were already dead, and their situations had become history. However, as the series progressed, viewers were brought closer to real-life events taking place at present. The Crown had gradually caught up with current times, which had become a growing issue.

Despite the fact that the events in the sixth season occurred 26 years ago, they nevertheless felt relevant today. Diana is still a well-known and adored figure. This season of The Crown puts the audience in the shoes of the paparazzi hunting them, then goes even further: inside the yacht, inside the suites, and inside the automobile in Paris.

ALSO READ: The Crown Season 6: Cast and character guide