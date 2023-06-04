Is The Flash 2 on the cards amid the Ezra Miller controversy? Here’s a promising update

The Flash is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16, 2023, with Ezra Miller in the titular role. Though The Flash is amongst the most epic DC movies in history, it also debuts several controversial stories surrounding the lead actor – Miller. In the past couple of years, Miller has been arrested for several crimes, including harassment and assault. This has left many to wonder whether The Flash will fare well at the box office. People have also been questioning whether Ezra Miller will be part of the new DC Universe created by James Gunn. Amidst all this, a new and promising update is out on The Flash 2.

Is The Flash 2 on the cards?

Now, Variety has revealed a promising update about a sequel to DC Studios’ The Flash, which is rumored to feature a couple of major DC heroes besides Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen. According to the report, the script for The Flash 2 has been completed. It is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Aquaman’s writer. However, it still remains unclear how the sequel will fit into the changing landscape of the DC Universe, with creative control in the hands of James Gunn.

Andy Muschietti, The Flash sequel’s director also confirmed that Ezra Miller would remain Flash if the sequel happens. Muschietti said, “If [a sequel] happens, yes. I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but with this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. It feels like a character that was made for them.”

It is rumored that The Flash 2 script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick also features Sasha Calle’s Supergirl and Michael Keaton’s Batman.

About The Flash

The Flash will premiere on June 12, 2023, without a press gauntlet which will be attended by cast members like Ezra Miller, Michael Shannon, Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, and the film’s director, Andy Muschiettes. However, Jason Momoa and Michael Keaton will be missing the premiere as they are currently filming.

