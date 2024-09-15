Is The Goonies Sequel Happening? Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton And Joe Pantoliano Have THIS To Say About Rumors

The beloved 1985 adventure-comedy film Goonies directed by Richard Donner and produced by Steven Spielberg isn't up for another sequel. Multiple cast members from The Goonies have denied rumors that The Goonies 2 is in the works, despite suggestions from one of their costars that the project might be in talks.

After The Sun reported that Warner Bros. was developing a Goonies sequel, Corey Feldman, who played Clark Mouth Devereaux in the film said he has absolutely no idea. Feldman took to X( formerly Twitter) and posted an update about it as well.

Sean Astin, who portrayed Mikey Walsh, shared a humorous fake sequel poster on social media, suggesting Spielberg’s involvement might be the reason for no sequel, but it was clearly planned as a joke

Similarly, Martha Plimpton, who played Stef Steinbrenner in the first film, insisted that the project does not exist. "People, there is no Goonies 2 script," she wrote on Instagram.

Joe Pantoliano, who played Francis Fratelli, called the sequel talk a “hoax” and suggested a documentary about the cast instead. Lastly, Ke Huy Quan, who played Data also denied the rumors of having a second installment. He also said that while there were a few scripts that were in talks for the second part, none of them matched the show's original charm.

The Goonies is a film about a group of children who uncover a treasure map and embark on a thrilling adventure to find the hidden treasure, hoping to save their neighborhood from being demolished.

The film made around $63 million at the domestic box office and critics reviewed the film positively. of the 1980s, eventually inspiring recent projects like Stranger Things, Super 8, and the forthcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, as per Entertainment Weekly.

