Is The Hunger Games franchise setting higher standards for women? Find out

The Hunger Games has forever been an iconic franchise with fans all over the world. Over the years, it has portrayed strong women at the forefront. Here’s a look at all the strong female leads.

IMDb
Jennifer Lawrence and Rachel Zegler in Hunger Games franchise (IMDb)

The Hunger Games films enslaved the entire country when they were first released. With a dreamy and outstanding cast that included Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, and Stanley Tucci, the films quickly became cult favorites. The Hunger Games franchise stands out in cinematic history for a variety of reasons, including its political messaging and stance on societal issues, from “I volunteer as a tribute" memes to pop culture references.

With The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes ushering in a new period and delving deep into the early days of dictatorial President Snow, we must praise the franchise for offering us female characters who are diverse, eloquent, intelligent, and embody strength in their own unique manner. Let's explore and take a look at the strong women who control Panem and our hearts, whether it's Katniss Everdeen or Dr. Volumnia Gaul.

Katniss Everdeen

Jennifer Lawrence (IMDb)

Mockingjay Katniss Everdeen was a beacon of hope for Panem. As her rebellion blazed like wildfire through the Capitol and the districts, she established a symbol for followers all over the world. Her unfailing fortitude, energy, and desire to fight for her and her people's rights firmly established her in the hearts of citizens as well as spectators. With Jennifer Lawrence's renowned character Katniss Everdeen leading an insurrection, Katniss' vulnerability, kindness, and intelligence demonstrated that true femininity is found in being powerful, tender, and sensibly selfless.

Effie Trinket

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks' Effie Trinket is a Capitol citizen who serves as an escort for District 12 tributes and is frequently disregarded as a strong female character. Throughout the first four films, we witness her form deep bonds with both Katniss and Peeta, eventually joining the rebellion. Although Effie first supports President Snow, she gradually comes to recognize the lunatic for what he is. Her capacity to sympathize, despite the brainwashing, and her impeccable fashion sense make her a force to be reckoned with.

Lucy Gray Baird

Rachel Zegler

She's a true songbird at heart. Lucy Gray Baird is one of the franchise's most outspoken feminists. Her wit, tenacity, and instinct make her a true conqueror in every way. Lucy is courageous, even in the face of danger. Rachel Zegler, who never ceases to amaze with her tremendous acting abilities, perfectly captures her enthusiasm and fervor. Lucy's fiery nature and never-say-die attitude, even in the face of loss, demonstrate her true strength, making her an icon in the Hunger Games franchise.

Dr. Volumia Gaul

Viola Davis

Dr. Volumia Gaul, played by Viola Davis, is possibly the personification of a wicked good character. Volumnia is a blend of malevolent, scary, and powerful—a match made in paradise (or possibly hell). She knows precisely what she desires and how to achieve it—an enemy you can't help but admire. Her total gall (pun intended) and threatening air contribute to her character's deception, making her a deadly antagonist and lady in the series.

On November 17, 2023, Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures released The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in theaters!

FAQs

When did The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 release?
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 released on November 4, 2015.
Who is the main character in the Hunger Games?
Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence, is the main character of the original Hunger Games.
When is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes released?
The prequel movie was released on November 17, 2023.
