Is The Idol under fire again for a Jeffrey Epstein joke? Here's what we know

HBO’s controversial show The Idol has been facing negative comments even before its release and seems like it has gone worse post-release. Though the show makes numerous headlines everyday, losing viewers has become a daily routine for The Idol. The drama series was released on June 5 and since then there has not been a day that the show has not mired into controversies. Speaking of the new controversy, The Idol is under fire again for a Jeffrey Epstein joke in a scene of episode 3. Viewers went wild after watching the scene and commented fiercely on social media.

The Idol is under fire for a Jeffrey Epstein joke

The Idol is constantly facing backlash from its viewers and recently it made headlines for a Jeffrey Epstein joke. In one of the scenes of episode 3, it has been shown that Andrew Finkelstein (Eli Roth) is complaining to Chaim (Hank Azaria) about Jocelyn (Lily Rose-Depp). She is a struggling pop star on whom they both depend upon. The scene then took viewers to Finkelstein, a Live Nation representative who is questioning why Jocelyn did not cancel her upcoming stadium tour. He is seen explaining to Jocelyn's manager, Chaim that due to her lack of new music and bad press image, she is causing him irritable-bowel syndrome and added, "I'm fu**ing s**tting more blood than a kid at Epstein's island.”

The line indicates a reference to a private island called Little St. James which was owned by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for decades. The island is widely known as Pedophile Island by natives which was reportedly used by Epstein for sex trafficking and abusing several young girls for years.

Viewers' reactions to Jeffrey Epstein joke

As soon as the episode dropped, The Idol viewers took to their social media accounts to slam the writers of the show, Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and Euphoria director Sam Levinson. A person commented, “absolutely sickening.” While another wrote, “one of the most disgusting thing I've ever heard on TV.” “Okay, the Epstein’s Island comment was too far for me in the new episode of The Idol Let’s not joke about child trafficking,” commented another user. Thinking of giving a chance to The Idol after all the controversy, a viewer said, “really tried to give The Idol a chance but ep 3 really ruined it for me w that Epstein Island joke…”

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Born on January 20, 1953, Jeffrey Epstein was a well-known sex offender and financier. He had contact with high-profile social circles such as Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew. To be precise, in July 2009, Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking and planning a conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. He was denied bail and reports claimed that he committed suicide in jail.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Idol co-creator reveals idea behind Abel Tesfaye’s creepy role; ‘The guy’s a douchebag’