Is ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 release delayed? Here’s what we know

‘The Last of Us’ is one of the most binge-worthy television shows ever. While fans were eagerly waiting for the release of ‘The Last of Us season 2, it has been revealed that its production has been postponed. Seemingly, the reason behind the delay is the Writers Guild of America strike. Due to the writers' strike, early casting discussions have been put on hold, and the second season of Padro Pascal’s ‘The Last of Us’ will take a bit longer to arrive.

The ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike has added the HBO program to the long list of series that have been postponed, including Stranger Things, Andor Season 2, and Severance Season 2. As per reports, the Writers Guild of America's continuing writers' strike has caused a delay in The Last of Us Season 2 pre-production on HBO.

The show's co-creator and showrunner Craig are seen striking alongside other Writers Guild of America (WGA) members. Likewise, the show's co-creator Neil Druckmann isn't currently putting the finishing touches on the anticipated season 2.

Is ‘Last of Us’ Season 2 casting postponed?

The upcoming season’s casting process was briefly put on hold after beginning earlier this week. According to sources, due to the lack of Season 2 screenplays, the casting team was already requesting prospective actors to read passages from The Last of Us Part II before the delay. The filming for the second season will start in Vancouver, Canada, in the early months of 2024. Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin are the creators of the post-apocalyptic drama television series, and they are both currently on strike.

When will The Last of Us be released?

The creators of 'The Last of Us' previously disclosed that the program would have more than two seasons because of its revenge-based premise. Filming was supposed to start late this year or in early 2024, as per reports. Bella Ramsey, the show's lead actress, even stated that it will premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.

Both fans and critics agreed that The Last of Us season one was a success and HBO quickly approved a second season. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will return as the series' leads, it has been revealed.

