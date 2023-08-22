Is The Little Mermaid returning to theaters for a singalong version? Find out

Disney is returning to the water to give its live-action rendition of The Little Mermaid one last push at the movie theaters. They've announced their plans for a special sing-along edition of the film, which will be released on August 25th at limited cinemas around the United States. While no specifics on the foreign release have been revealed as of yet, it's quite likely given the potential to provide the film with a final income boost before its theatrical run ends. However, the film is now available online on Apple TV and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on September 19.

Disney is all set to release the singalong version of The Little Mermaid

Sing-along versions frequently feature on-screen lyrics, allowing the audience to join in and sing along to the movie's songs. It can be a great way for fans who know the songs to engage with the film on a new level, and given the popularity of The Little Mermaid, with its legendary lyrics from the acclaimed Alan Menken and new additions from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film is perfect for this type of special attraction. Re-releasing musicals with singalong elements has proven immensely successful in recent years, with Mamma Mia! and The Greatest Showman drawing back crowds in droves as their target demographics enjoy evenings of big-screen singing. Under the Sea and other well-known songs appear in the film.

The Little Mermaid is the well-known story of Ariel, a lovely and adventurous little mermaid. Ariel, the youngest and most defiant of King Triton's daughters, longs to learn more about the world beyond the water and, when visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While it is unlawful for mermaids to mingle with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She strikes a pact with the evil sea witch Ursula, who allows her to experience life on land but eventually jeopardizes her life and her father's crown.

The Little Mermaid didn’t perform well at the box office

The film didn't start strong when it first debuted in May, as it struggled to stay afloat overseas at first, but it showed impressive sea legs and managed to hold on, giving Disney a boost at a time when its movies were struggling to connect with audiences. The Little Mermaid, a live-action rendition of the renowned 1989 animated blockbuster, had its domestic box office debut at the end of May, grossing $117 million.

Despite being based on more well-known intellectual property, these statistics roughly resembled the opening of Aladdin in the United States four years earlier. Notably, Aladdin had a great summer run, grossing more than $300 million in the United States and nearing the $1 billion mark globally. Aladdin now joins the ranks of past Disney live-action remakes such as Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland, and The Lion King.

Meanwhile, Halle Bailey played Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King played Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid.

