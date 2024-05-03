Is The Royal Institution Already Planning King Charles' Funeral Amid Cancer Battle? REPORT

King Charles III’s health is deteriorating from his battle with cancer. According to The New Zealand Herald, Buckingham Palace officials are regularly updating a plan of action for the King’s forthcoming funeral as the monarch’s condition is gradually declining.

Royal Family’s update on King Charles' funeral

The 75-year-old, King Charles has tried to remain out of attention since his cancer prognosis in February. The plans for his funeral are being reportedly updated since his cancer diagnosis. As per The New Zealand Herald, the plan of his funeral preparations started the day after Queen Elizabeth was buried in 2022. The aides of the King are constantly looking over the copes detailing his official funeral plans known as ‘Operation Menai Bridge.’ It is a several hundred-page document that was created after Queen Elizabeth passed away.

The detailed document is like a guide to make sure that Charles runs more smoothly. The Daily Beast spoke to the Military officials and they informed that Operation Menai Bridge is updated regularly and it would be absurd to read anything into that fact. As for the Royal Family members, they are updated about the funeral plans which are categorized based on bridge-based codewords. Queen Elizabeth's funeral was being called 'Operation London Bridge.' A senior official looking into the funeral preparations said that they're obviously looking at every aspect of Menai Bridge as the Queen's funeral has set a high bar, more than an emotional thing, it's a job that should be taken very seriously.

King Charles’ battle with cancer

The monarch announced his battle with cancer in February and has been in treatment since then. King Charles or the Royal Family have never spoken about the type of cancer he has been diagnosed with but also highlighted that it wasn’t prostate cancer, which is one of the most treatable forms of the disease. An old friend of the monarch’s family also spoke about how everyone in the family is staying positive but the King is really unwell. Buckingham Palace has not mentioned the treatment but some reports tell us that the King is responding well to the treatment.

“Of course, he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on,” an old friend of the royal family told the source. As for the Kind, he was seen last month shaking hands and chatting with onlookers after attending an Easter service at Windsor Castle. He is continuing to fulfill his state duties be it reviewing government papers and meeting with the prime minister.

