Is The Substance Getting Re-Released In Theaters? Here’s What We Know

Coralie Fargeat recently delivered a much-needed cinematic experience with The Substance, an eye-opening movie starring Demi Moore in the lead alongside Margaret Qualley. New reports suggest that this remarkable film will be hitting theaters again.

According to IndieWire, The Substance will be re-released in more than 350 theaters across the United States. The film will return to the big screen on January 17, 2025.

This news comes on the heels of Demi Moore's recent Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in the movie. Following this victory, the makers of the body horror film are confident that their work will attract an even larger audience to theaters.

For those unaware, The Subtance was also nominated in several other categories, including Best Director, Best Motion Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress for Margaret Qualley.

Reports suggest that, following its tremendous success, the film might also garner attention at the Academy Awards.

The Substance was first released on September 20, 2024. The film even premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it won the award for Best Screenplay.

The movie centers around a fading celebrity, Elizabeth Sparkle, who is fired from her TV show by her producer for being "too old." Stuck in a desperate and worrisome situation, Demi Moore’s Sparkle turns to a black-market drug that promises to bring out a younger version of herself. However, this seemingly miraculous solution comes at a dangerous and horrifying cost.

