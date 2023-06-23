Is the Titanic curse real? Everything about the dark legend surrounding iconic sunken ship

The sinking of Titanic remains one of the most unfortunate tragedies till the date, killing hundreds of people onboard. Numerous documentaries were made on the sinking of Titanic and the movie of the same name remains one of the highest grossing iconic movies till the date. This has helped in creating the legend of the Titanic very real. The stories of the passengers on the iconic sunken history have made up ‘The Curse of Titanic’. This legend has also led to the greater mystery around the sinking of the ship.

About The Curse of the Titanic

The sinking of the Titanic in the early hours of April 14 – 15, 1912, resulted in the deaths of about 1500 people. This event marked the history of ocean exploration as well as modern shipping. However, besides these, there are certain other deaths connected to the Titanic.

During that time, publications reported that around eight workers died during the construction of the Titanic in Belfast. The five workers Robert Murphy, Samuel Scott, James Dobbin, John Kelly, and William Clarke have a plaque in Belfast Harbor to honor them. However, during that time protection of the workers at the workplace was irrelevant, and death due to fatalities on the construction site was not uncommon.

ALSO READ: Missing Titanic submarine: When did it go missing and can it be rescued? Here's the latest update

ALSO READ: James Cameron opens up about missing Titan sub; Says it's very similar tragedy at the exact same site

There is another legend about the Titanic which says that before the ship began to sail, fire broke out in the coal tanks. Reportedly, this fire could not be extinguished before the Titanic began sailing in the Atlantic Ocean. Some people even claim that the sinking was the result of this fire. This is because fire weakened the structure of the ship which was further damaged after hitting the iceberg.

At that time, it was also reported that the Titanic had an unlucky mummy onboard. There was a journalist on the ship, William T. Stead who said that the unlucky mummy was the sarcophagus of the priestess of Amun Re god. Supposedly, a British traveler once bought it but it proved to be unlucky for him and his close ones.

Missing Titan submarine

The U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, whose submersible vessel Titan was carrying five members, was lost in the North Atlantic on Sunday. The crew of five set out to explore the Titanic wreckage but soon after its descent, it lost contact with the surface. It resulted in a massive rescue operation as officials attempted to locate the vessel. After days, it was announced that the said vessel imploded after the US Coast Guard discovered debris from the 21-foot submarine.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Missing Titanic Submersible: Are 5 passengers dead? New update reveals debris found