Is The Weekend retiring soon? Singer goes back to his birth name Abel Tesfaye

The Weeknd, the renowned pop star, who is also well-known for his acting roles, has now opted for a name change. The famous singer has gone back to his birth name Abel Tesfaye on his official social media handles. The 'Starboy' singer, who is also set to make a mark as an actor with the upcoming HBO drama series The Idol, took to his official Instagram and Twitter handles and changed his user name to Abel Tesfaye, leaving his fans and followers curious.

Is The Weeknd planning to retire?

The Canadian singer's decision to change his much-popular stage name and his decision to go back to his birth name has left his fans and followers speculating that he might be planning to retire. For the unversed, the name change came a few days after the pop star revealed that he would like to "kill The Weeknd" in his interview with W Magazine. "I'm going through a cathartic path right now. It's getting to a place and time where I'm getting ready to close The Weeknd chapter," he said in the interview.

This has led fans and followers to believe that the singer might be hinting at his decision to quit his music career, with the name change. However, The Idol actor has not reacted to any of these speculations yet. But in his interview, he had hinted that his upcoming album might be his "last hurrah" under the stage name The Weeknd. It is yet to be revealed if he will continue creating music under his birth name.

Did The Weeknd lose his voice after acting in The Idol?

In September 2022, The Weeknd had to cut short his Los Angeles concert after he lost his voice amidst the performance. "I had to take off the Weeknd outfit, put on Tedros’s wig, shoot with Jocelyn (Lily Rose-Depp), then go back to being the Weeknd. It was tough to go from one head to another. Then, after the concert, I lost my voice. No voice came out at all. That’s never happened before," said the actor-singer in his interview with W Magazine, recalling the unfortunate incident.

ALSO READ: The Idol: From premiere date to the star cast, Here’s details about Lily-Rose Depp’s show