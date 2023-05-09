Is The Weeknd ready to quit music industry with his last album? Here’s everything you need to know

The Weeknd's time might be coming to an end. In a recent interview with W Magazine, The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – hinted that his longtime stage persona is coming to an end sooner or later.

Abel Tesfaye has been performing under The Weeknd moniker since 2009. During these years, the singer released five studio albums, among which four albums charted at number one. Despite boycotting Grammys in 2021, he won four awards. Here is everything you need to know about the same.

The Weeknd about his stage persona

Abel Tesfaye or The Weeknd said during the W Magazine interview, "I’m going through a cathartic path right now. It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn."

The Weeknd said that while shooting for the upcoming HBO series, The Idol, he shared that losing his voice because of his acting career really put things into perspective. The Starboy singer found it challenging to shift from his onstage persona to his character in the upcoming television show who does not know how to sing. This shift was challenging for the singer and came with its own consequences.

Abel said, "But I did panic when I lost my voice. I had to rest and reflect and think about The Weeknd and Tedros and all that had happened with the show." The Starboy singer further added that everything is risky but it can be called a happy ending if you had done your best.

