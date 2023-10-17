'Is there a gift receipt?': Revisit the time John Krasinski revealed Emily Blunt hates THESE kind of gifts from him

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship is a heartwarming blend of Hollywood talent and genuine love. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, has become a beloved example of a strong and supportive partnership in the entertainment industry. Emily, known for her versatile acting, and John, celebrated for his work in The Office and as a filmmaker, share a deep connection that shines both on and off the red carpet. Their public displays of affection and collaborative projects, like A Quiet Place, have endeared them to fans and emphasized their genuine affection for each other. The Blunt-Krasinski union is a testament to the enduring power of love in Tinseltown.

John Krasinski reveals Emily Blunt hates these gifts from him

Back in 2020, The Office star John Krasinski appeared on The Ellen Show where Ellen put the actor in the hot seat to answer some of her burning questions. From revealing his most irrational fear to hearing him in a Boston accent, Ellen didn’t hold back from asking some freaking questions about his wife, Emily Blunt. Ellen asked him, “Emily’s birthday and Valentine’s Day are both coming up. What’s the worst gift you’ve ever given her?”

Krasinski responded, “That depends on perspective because I think my gifts are amazing. I’ve given her some gifts that she loves. Weirdly, jewelry, I’m a big miss. Big miss on everything. One of these, like, and she goes like, ‘Oh my God, is there a gift receipt?’”

Ellen teased him asking, “You don’t know her taste by now?” and Krasinski said, “I thought I did. I really did. And I’ve tried maybe six or seven times.” Ellen playfully adds, “Well, I’m sure she returns them,” as the actor responds hilariously, “But I don’t get the money back.” The host moves onto the next question adding, “You’re not supposed to. It’s a gift,” and Krasinski laughs saying, “Well, it’s a gift receipt.”

John Krasinski on being freaked out while meeting Tom Brady

While answering Ellen’s burning questions, Krasinski also revealed he once got freaked out about meeting Tom Brady. Ellen asked, “Who was the last celebrity you freaked out about meeting?” The actor said, “I met Tom Brady once and I think I realized there’s a computer chip put in you, even though he wasn’t playing it. They put a computer chip in you that when you meet Tom Brady, your computer shuts off. So, he was like, ‘Hey, how you doing?’, and I was like, ‘Pretty good’. And then I woke up and I was like, ‘Hi, Gisele’.”

