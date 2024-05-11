Harry has reportedly indicated his willingness to support his father by taking on official duties, but a source has now claimed that Prince William would absolutely not allow Harry to rejoin the family. A friend told VF William expecting Harry to return and represent the company is ridiculous and impossible since the brothers hardly communicate.

Prince Harry’s return is difficult

The insider clarified to Vanity Fair that while the details of William’s conversation with the King are confidential, it is inevitable that William would not permit Harry to return. The source claimed, “At that moment, he believed it was a poor decision, and now he is even more certain. William is the one who may be assigned additional tasks, but that is not currently being considered. He is primarily concerned with the well-being of his father, his family, and the interests of the monarchy. There is no chance Harry will return in any way.”

Royal expert Tom Quinn recently revealed to The Mirror that Meghan and Harry both still hope to return as working royals on their own conditions. Despite the slim chances, the couple has extensively discussed this possibility, especially now that the number of senior Royal members is decreasing. He added that according to sources at the Palace, they are deluding themselves if they believe they will be welcomed back in any manner.

Nevertheless, insiders near the King maintain that despite Charles’ desire to demonstrate normalcy, allegations of Prince Harry resuming official responsibilities are inaccurate. A reliable source tells Vanity Fair that it is highly improbable for Harry to return to the UK for official duties on behalf of the King. A detailed contingency plan is prepared in case the King cannot fulfill public engagements in the next few months, and none include Prince Harry.

Will the Royals reconcile?

Reports from the weekend indicated that Harry is prepared to resume royal duties if called upon. In his role as a Counsellor of State, Harry may have been required to perform tasks for the monarch. Still, the Palace has changed the law to allow only active members of the royal family to fulfill this duty, including William, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward. This implies that Harry and Prince Andrew, who have been removed from royal duties, will not have official responsibilities.

Harry suggested in an interview with Good Morning America last week that he has a lot of love for his family, indicating he is preparing for a possible reconciliation. He also mentioned his belief that his father’s sickness could reunite the family. Despite Harry’s attempts to cover up the issues, palace officials have maintained that there is still a noticeable distance between the Sussexes and the royal family.

During Harry’s last-minute trip from California to visit his father after the surprising cancer diagnosis, he was instructed to hold off until the King arrived at Sandringham. Harry’s visit lasted only 30 minutes, and he did not receive an invitation to accompany Charles and Camilla to Sandringham. The timing of Prince Harry’s return to see his father remains unknown, but they are reported to be in regular communication through phone calls.

