Is there going to be a ‘Frozen 4’? Disney CEO Bob Iger drops some hints

Disney enthusiasts and Frozen fans are in for a treat as Disney CEO Bob Iger shares details about the future of the Frozen franchise. During an interview on Good Morning America from Hong Kong Disneyland, where a new World of Frozen-themed land is set to open on Nov. 20, Iger gave a glimpse into the exciting developments in the world of Elsa and Anna.

Double dose of Frozen magic in the works

Bob Iger surprised co-anchors Robin Givens and Michael Strahan with the revelation that not only is Frozen 3 currently in development, but there are also indications of a potential Frozen 4. Iger's announcement suggests that Disney is committed to expanding the narrative of Elsa and Anna in Arendelle. With the monumental success of Frozen II in 2019, grossing USD 1.4 billion globally, and the original Frozen earning USD 1.2 billion in 2013, the studio is motivated to continue the captivating journey of the beloved characters. “Well, I’ll give you a little surprise there, Michael. Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works too,” Iger said.

Jenn Lee, the creative force behind frozen

While not giving specific details about the sequels, Iger highlights the involvement of franchise creator Jenn Lee, who is diligently working on not just one but two Frozen stories. Jenn Lee, the chief creative officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios and the visionary behind the original Frozen and Frozen II, is spearheading the creative process for the upcoming sequels. Iger's revelation provides a glimpse into the dedication and creativity that Lee and her team are investing in expanding the Frozen universe. “But Jenn Lee, who created Frozen — the original Frozen and Frozen 2 — is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories… A little scoop” Iger said.

Jenn Lee confirms progress on Frozen 3

Lee's previously confirmed that work had started on Frozen 3, this also adds credibility to Iger's announcement, further heightening anticipation for the next chapter in the Frozen saga. During an appearance at the BFI London Film Festival, Jenn Lee shared her excitement about the ongoing work on Frozen 3. While remaining tight-lipped about the storyline, she expressed her enthusiasm for the creative collaboration with her team at Disney Animation. “Every morning last week they carved out space for me to work with the creative team on it. And I’m blown away, and I’m so excited,” she said in October.

As the Frozen franchise continues to captivate audiences worldwide, the prospect of not one but potentially two new installments is an exciting thing.

