'Is this really Kim Kardashian?': Fans criticize makeup mogul in American Horror Story teaser, compare her to Lady Gaga

Kim Kardashian has undergone a startling change in the American Horror Story: Delicate teaser, leaving fans torn between her and Lady Gaga. The spooky first look for American Horror Story's next season, Delicate, was unveiled on June 20. It featured returning cast member Emma Roberts and newcomers Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.

Fans are unable to recognize Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story’s teaser

In the forthcoming season, Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts, a well-known American Horror Story actor, will co-star with Kim Kardashian, who will be making her debut. Kim will play the role of Siobhan Walsh, while Emma will return as Anna Alcott in the frightening series, which is greatly anticipated.

The 42-year-old reality star dramatically transformed her typical appearance for her role in the anthology series' twelfth season by donning a platinum blonde wig. Fans have expressed shock at how different she looks in this role.

Fans quickly shared their opinions about Kardashian's striking new look for the role on Twitter (now X), with one user writing, "I thought it was Lady Gaga."

A second user tweeted, "Kim is now officially Lady Gaga." Whereas another user commented, agreeing with the debate, "Lady Gaga looks different here." However, the fourth user was excited and wondered, "Is this really Kim K?" I'm excited Kim looks so different in these promo shots!"

The three actors, Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevingne, can be seen standing together in the teaser trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate while donning matching silver wigs.

Along with the other brilliant performers in the cast, the show also stars Matt Czuchry, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Demi Moore, and Debra Monk.

Kim Kardashian's spooky look in the upcoming season of American Horror Story: Delicate

Kim Kardashian got a significant makeover in preparation for her part in the most recent season of American Horror Story. The first teaser for Season 12 of the frightening series featured an unrecognizably different Kardashian star.

The 42-year-old is seen in the 40-second footage rocking a black dress, rocking a baby in her arms, and singing an unsettling rendition of Rock-A-Bye Baby while sporting a long white wig. Her vivid red lipstick and dramatic artificial eyelashes stood out sharply against the reality TV star's normally tanned complexion, which appeared to have been painted white.

The next entry in the anthology, Delicate, is based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, which centers on a woman who thinks someone is attempting to prevent her from becoming a mother. Even though the teaser delighted many viewers, the announcement of Kardashian's participation in the series generated conflicting feelings earlier this year.

Meanwhile, American Horror Story: Delicate, which is the 12th season of the series, will be released on September 20, 2023.

