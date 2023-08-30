Is Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio set to make a shipwreck movie with Martin Scorsese? Here's what we know

Leonardo DiCaprio is gearing up for his second shipwreck movie which will be directed by Martin Scorsese, titled The Wager. For the unversed DiCaprio's breakout role was in the 1997 James Cameron blockbuster Titanic, as he took on the role of the charismatic Jack Dawson opposite Kate Winslet's Rose. Though the duo of DiCaprio and Scorsese have already worked together, for their upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon. Here's what we know.

Leonardo DiCaprio to make shipwreck movie with Martin Scorsese

According to the author of The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, David Grann, it is confirmed that after the debut of this year's Killers of the Flower Moon renowned veteran filmmaker Scorsese is set to collaborate once more with Leonardo DiCaprio for the movie adaptation of the shipwreck novel. Initial reports about the big-screen adaptation of The Wager surfaced in 2022, and now, Grann has officially confirmed the film, during an interview with the French publication Télérama. He confirmed that the veteran director and actor will once again team up for this project. Following the release of Killers of the Flower Moon, which will be their sixth project together. The duo will then embark on their seventh feature film collaboration by delving into the story of the non-fiction shipwreck recounted in the book.

About The Wager

The official synopsis of the book reads, "Set in the 1740s, Wager’s story is set in motion when a patched-together boat with 30 emaciated men landed on the coast of Brazil. The men were the surviving crew of a British ship that was chasing a Spanish vessel and had crashed onto an island in South America’s Patagonia region. Their tales of surviving the seas and elements made them heroes." But reportedly there was a horrifying twist in the tragic tale, "However, six months later another vessel, even more beat up than the first one, ended up on the coat of Chile, this one with three men. These new sailors charged that the other men were actually mutineers."

Meanwhile, Grann is also the author behind the book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, which DiCaprio's new movie is based on.

