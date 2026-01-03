Is Tom Brady Dating Alix Earle? Everything We Know About Their New Year’s Eve Encounter

2026 has barely begun, and we already have a potential "it-couple" on our hands. The internet went into a frenzy after NFL legend Tom Brady and social media sensation Alix Earle were spotted ringing in the New Year together at a star-studded bash in St. Barths.

According to PEOPLE, the two looked perfectly at ease as they chatted and danced the night away. Onlookers noted their chemistry, especially when Earle was seen leaning in to whisper in Brady’s ear while gently rubbing his back. While it could just be two stars enjoying a holiday party, the relaxed, laughing duo has fans wondering if this is the start of a major cross-industry romance.

This sighting comes on the heels of Alix’s recent split from Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios. After more than two years together, Alix got candid with her followers in an emotional TikTok, admitting how hard it was to put the news out there.

“It’s just been really hard to process in general, and I think why I’ve been scared to say something is because I feel like it just makes it more real," she shared. "Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since basically June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often."

She also hinted that a change of scenery played a role in the decision: “I really liked it and I thought maybe I wanted to stay there," she said of her time in Los Angeles.

A New Chapter for Tom Brady?

Since his high-profile divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Brady has kept his personal life relatively low-key. While Gisele has moved on—marrying Joaquim Valente in December and recently welcoming their first child together—Tom has been linked to names like Irina Shayk and Brooks Nader.

Regarding his casual summer connection with Nader, an insider previously mentioned: “They’ve been hooking up this summer, having rendezvous in different cities. It’s casual. She has a very active social calendar and likes to party, and Tom is often with the kids and doesn’t like the nightlife scene."

Whether his night out with Alix Earle in St. Barths was a one-time celebration or something more, it’s certainly the most talked-about moment of the new year.

