Is Tom Brady looking for love after Gisele Bundchen split? Here's what we know

The former NFL star seems to be in love again after his split with Gisele Bundchen. Tom Bradly is "dating around," five months after divorcing supermodel Gisele Bundchen in October 2022. Which raises the question: is it because Gisele got into the train of seeing other people after the divorce, which led Tom to give a reason to be all out again?

Tom and Gisele had a gorgeous history of romance that seemed like an unbreakable bond, but when their divorce was announced, it did come as a shock to many fans who took them as couple goals. But lately the wind has changed for them since they have moved on from their long marriage and are now seeking love in other places.

Before diving into their present dating lives, here is a synopsis of their relationship:

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's down the lane relationship

The couple first met in December 2006. Which led to Brady breaking up with Bridget Moynahan, his then-girlfriend, soon after meeting the model. Moreover, Bündchen claimed it was love at first sight. She reportedly told Vanity Fair in 2009, "I knew right away—the first time I saw him." A mutual friend introduced them, and the couple met for the first time that way.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were married for 13 years and have been together for 16 years. The couple share two beautiful children, Benjamin (age 12) and Vivian (age 9).

Bridget Moynahan, Brady's ex-girlfriend, revealed she was expecting his baby not long after the pair started dating. Who is taken under care by Tom.

Who are Gisele and Tom Brady dating?

While Gisele has been spotted ever since their divorce, Tom's friend Jeffrey Soffer and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente have been linked to Gisele, who has made a significant comeback in the modeling industry. It's hard to determine whether she and Joaquim are romantically involved despite their numerous outings together, most recently in Costa Rica.

About Jeffrey, a source claimed that they regularly meet "secretly." They have been seeing each other for a while, and they meet up once a week.

While Tom Brady is looking for someone with whom he can gel and fit in well, Though he hasn't found the one for whom he is on the outlook list.

As far as the present situation

After 13 years of marriage and raising two children together, the divorce between the two was finalized on October 28. After months of controversy surrounding Tom's early 2022 NFL retirement and subsequent unretirement, the news finally broke.

Advertisement

Tom and Gisele have committed to successfully and peacefully co parenting with their children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, ever since their separation became official. In October 2022, Tom stated on Instagram stories, "We are blessed with gorgeous and loving children who will continue to be the focus of our universe in every manner.

Advertisement

As parents, "We'll keep cooperating so that they always get the love and care they need."

ALSO READ: Why did Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce? Latter REVEALS the reason behind their separation