Is Tom Cruise interested in pursuing Shakira after her split from Gerard Pique? Details inside

Written by Disheeta Pinkvilla   |  Updated on May 10, 2023
Over the weekend, Tom Cruise and Shakira were spotted hanging out together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. On Sunday, they spent time together in a private hospitality suite before the race and seemed to be having an intimate conversation. The Hips Don’t Lie singer looked chic in stylish joggers and a khaki top while Tom sported simple pants, plain white polo shirt, and aviators.   

However, according to Page Six source, Tom Cruise is interested in pursuing Shakira. Here is everything to know about the same.

Tom Cruise on Shakira

According to Page Six source, Tom Cruise is extremely interested in pursuing Shakira and there seems to be great chemistry between them. Source said, ‘Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom, a nice-looking guy, and he is talented’. They also jokingly said that Shakira is not even taller than Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise is so taken by the pop star Shakira that he even allegedly sent her flowers, reported Page Six. Both Shakira and Tom Cruise are single, so this might lead to something great for them.

Shakira split with her longtime boyfriend Gerard Pique last June as he was allegedly having an affair with his now girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. They were together for 12 years and share two children, Sasha, 8, and Mila, 10. Shakira now lives in Miami with her two kids.

The pop singer recently sparked dating rumors with Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton when they were snapped grabbing dinner together in Miami. Fans are happy that Shakira is trying to move on from her longtime ex partner.

On the other hand, Tom Cruise shares two children Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28, from a previous marriage with Nicole Kidman, and 17 year old Suri with his ex-wife Katie Holmes. He most recently dated Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell before splitting in June 2022. 

ALSO READ: Shakira calls Bzrp Music Session Vol 53 a ‘female anthem’ and how it was 'healthy' way to channel her emotions

