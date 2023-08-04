Is Tom Cruise looking for a second chance with Sofia Vergara after Shakira dating rumors?

Tom Cruise, the Hollywood's heartthrob seems to be making headlines once again as rumors swirl about his potential rekindled romance with the stunning Sofía Vergara. The Mission Impossible star reportedly considers Vergara to be 'the one that got away' following their brief fling in 2005. Now, after Sofía's recent divorce from husband Joe Manganiello, Tom is allegedly hoping to win her heart once more.

A blast from the past: Tom Cruise and Sofía Vergara

It seems that history might be repeating itself as Tom Cruise and Sofía Vergara's paths cross once more. The pair dated briefly over a decade ago, but their connection has never truly faded. According to an InStyle report last year, Cruise views Sofía as someone special and regrets letting her slip away back then.

"They had a special time together partying in the Hollywood Hills and having a blast. Sofia wasn't really giving out the signals back then that she wanted anything long-term, so it petered out in a totally amicable fashion, and they remained friends," a source revealed to the Mirror.

Tom and Sofía’s dating history

Tom Cruise and Sofía Vergara were first introduced by none other than Hollywood royalty Will Smith at a glamorous pre-Oscars party in February 2005. Sofía was charmed by Tom's megawatt smile, and they hit it off instantly. However, their romance was short-lived and reportedly ended shortly after it began. One of the reasons for the split was apparently Sofía's concerns about Cruise's religious beliefs.

"It soon became clear that she was being auditioned for the biggest role of her life – Mrs. Tom Cruise. It was made clear that if she took the part, she would have to renounce her Catholic faith and convert to Scientology," biographer Andrew Morton disclosed.

Despite moving on and finding love elsewhere – Tom Cruise with Katie Holmes and Sofía Vergara with Joe Manganiello – it seems that both stars have carried a torch for each other all these years. Friends of Cruise claim that Sofía checks almost every box for him, and he deeply regrets choosing Katie over her.

"Tom has always wondered 'what if' with Sofía. She's got beauty, brains, and a great sense of humor – everything he admires in a partner," the source revealed to popculture.

While Tom Cruise might be hoping for a second chance at love with Sofía Vergara, it's unclear whether the feeling is mutual. Sofía recently announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello, but she might not be ready to jump back into the dating game just yet. As the two A-list stars navigate their personal lives, fans can't help but root for a love story that began long ago and has the potential to be reignited.

As we eagerly wait to see what the future holds for Tom Cruise and Sofía Vergara, one thing is for sure – Hollywood's leading man is not giving up on love, and who knows, fate might just bring these two back together once again.

