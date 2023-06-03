Is Tom Cruise looking for love after Shakira ‘begged’ him to stop flirting with her? Find out

Tom Cruise is on a mission to find love, and he is apparently "on the prowl" and desperate to find “someone special.” The Top Gun Maverick has been married thrice before and was recently linked to Shakira when he was spotted with the singer at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. A source revealed that the actor is ready to try his luck at love again.

Tom Cruise wants to find “someone special”

Tom Cruise has been married three times before; the actor married Mimi Rogers in 1987, then Nicole Kidman in 1990, and Katie Holmes in 2006. Even after multiple attempts at finding true love, the actor is not discouraged; a source recently revealed to RadarOnline that Tom is a romantic at heart. The source explained, "Tom is an all-or-nothing character; he goes from zero to 100. His friends have gently advised that he'd do well to dial it back."

The insider explained that Cruise was passionate about finding love; they revealed, "Tom's passionate and can't help jumping into things with both feet; it's who he is." They added, "There's no getting around that Tom has had some rotten luck lately. But he's totally on the market to date again."

Tom was previously linked to his Mission Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell. A close friend of the star denied the romance rumors and noted that the pair’s connection is "more of a professional rapport."

ALSO READ: Is Shakira seeing THIS NBA star after she 'begged' Tom Cruise to stop flirting?

Tom Cruise and Shakira dating rumors

Tom Cruise and Shakira sparked romance rumors when the two were spotted attending the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The pair spent time at the hospitality suite together. Pictures snapped by fans show the stars having an animated conversation together. Post their meeting PageSix had reported that Tom was interested in pursuing the Colombian singer. “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom, a nice-looking guy, and he is talented,” a source told the outlet. The actor allegedly sent Shakira flowers after they met.

Heat magazine later revealed that Shakira was “begging” Tom to stop flirting with her. “She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part - she was just being friendly. She's flattered but not interested,” a source told the outlet. The singer is reportedly not looking for love currently after her breakup with long-term partner Gerard Piqué.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 copied scenes from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan? Netizens think so