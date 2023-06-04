Is Tom Cruise 'pretty pissed' at Oppenheimer, Barbie taking Mission Impossible 7 screens? Find out

The seventh Mission: Impossible movie which is titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One with Tom Cruise in the titular role is all set to take over theaters on July 12, 2023. However, just one week later on July 21, Barbie and Oppenheimer will also be released in theaters.

Though Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be playing on the IMAX during the first week of release, Oppenheimer will be playing on all IMAX screens in the USA for the first three weeks of the release as a part of an exclusive deal. The Mission: Impossible movie will also have to struggle against Barbie, which will also be released on the same day. Thus, according to reports, Tom Cruise is angry at Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer taking on the IMAX screens. Here is everything to know about the same.

Tom Cruise is angry at Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer taking IMAX screens

According to Matt Belloni from Puck, Tom Cruise is ‘pretty pissed’ that the new Mission: Impossible will be losing key IMAX screens fairly quickly, mostly to Oppenheimer. Belloni said that Cruise has been “complaining loudly to Paramount executives and others about the Imax situation, per multiple sources familiar with the dialogue.” Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One opens on July 12 and has most IMAX screens booked until July 21, when Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer will premiere.

Belloni wrote that Oppenheimer got an IMAX exclusivity window well before Mission: Impossible got its earlier date. Tom Cruise has reportedly gone on offensive mode to secure premium large-format. The Top Gun star is trying to secure as many non-IMAX PLF screens as he can. Matt reported, “He [Cruise] is even personally calling around to exhibition and studio executives, per multiple sources.”

Though the new Mission: Impossible will be the longest running of the franchise, its box office revenue will be negatively impacted by the other high-profile movies releasing at the same time. This is especially true for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the IMAX screening of which might significantly slow down the performance of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Therefore, Cruise’s anger over losing the IMAX screenings to Oppenheimer is understandable.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will see the return of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt performing exceptional stunts while on his last mission. The other stars include Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg.

Oppenheimer follows the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a scientist responsible for the development of atomic bombs with Cillian Murphy as a lead.

Barbie will see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing the role of Barbie and Ken respectively.

