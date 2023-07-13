Is Tom Holland quitting Hollywood amidst battle with alcoholism? Actor REVEALS

Tom Holland , the Spider-man actor, is known for being a bit more on the quieter side when it comes to his personal life. He has stated many times that he values his privacy and keeps his personal matters hidden from public view. However, it was in a recent interview that Tom Holland got candid. And, the actor opened up about Hollywood and his ‘alcohol problem’.

Tom Holland claims Hollywood's not for him

The Crowded Room actor spoke in length regarding his views and dilemmas with his relationship with Hollywood. "Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me," he said. The actor added, "The business really scares me. I understand that I’m a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it. But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible."

Holland even pointed out that even going on a podcast is a very rare thing for him, but being on Jay Shetty's On Purpose felt like a safe space to be vulnerable. He explained that he fears losing himself to the entertainment industry because he has seen many of his childhood friends get lost in Hollywood.

"I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is ‘Don’t lose yourself," said the actor. He added, "I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore, because they’ve lost themselves to this business.”

Instead, the actor conveyed that he would rather focus on things he loves, which are his family, friends, carpentry, golf, and the charity his mom runs. He explains that these are the things he likes most and wants to protect at all costs.

Tom Holland on battling an alcohol addiction

Holland also explained in detail how he found out that he was “definitely addicted to alcohol."

He reveals that he had decided to try out Dry January, and during that time "all I could think about was having a drink.” The actor continued, "I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock … And it just really scared me. Maybe I have a little bit of an alcohol thing. So I sort of decided to punish myself and say, ‘I’ll do February as well. I’ll do two months off.’"

Tom mentioned he realized he was "really struggling" at the end of the second dry month and that's when he knew he had "an alcohol problem."

Meanwhile, Holland has recently announced that he'll be taking a break from acting. Citing that his new Apple+ series has taken a lot out of him since he not only acted in the drama but also produced it. The actor was last seen in The Crowded Room.