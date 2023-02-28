Is Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’ after Saving Private Ryan actor’s brain aneurysm?

Tom Sizemore’s condition has no further hope of improving, shared his doctors. For the uninitiated, the Saving Private Ryan actor was hospitalized in intensive care, after he suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month. He was reportedly found unconscious at his LA Home on 18 February, after he collapsed following a stroke. Since then, he has reportedly remained in a state of coma. Tom Sizemore’s doctors have recommended end-of-life decision

On Monday, Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago issued a statement to CNN sharing a rather serious update about his condition. The statement read, “Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.” The statement further added, “We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

Tom Sizemore’s acting career Actor Tom Sizemore is best known for essaying the role of Sgt. Mike Horvath in the period drama Saving Private Ryan. The 61-year-old actor had an early role in the 1989 movie Born on the Fourth of July. However, his breakthrough role was playing Sgt. Vinnie Ventresca in the ABC series China Beach. He has also been featured in several war and crime movies like Pearl Harbour, Black Hawk Down, Heat, and Natural Born Killers. In the year 2000, the actor earned a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for his role in Witness Protection.

Tom Sizemore Controversy Sizemore has long battled with drug addiction and has had numerous legal troubles throughout his career. Not just that, the actor has been detained several times for drug usage and driving under the influence of narcotics. He also went to rehab for methamphetamine and heroin use. In 2003, Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss. In 2009, he was arrested for the suspected battery of a former spouse. Two years later, he was arrested for the same offence.

