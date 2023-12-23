Is Tori Spelling broke? Exploring her net worth in 2023 as she celebrates ‘single mom Christmas’ amid her separation from husband

Tori Spelling is not a new name in the entertainment world. She is an actress, an author, and a TV personality. She is well known for playing Donna Martin in Beverly Hills, 90210, which her father co-produced. Her father, Aaron Spelling, was a legendary TV and film producer and can be credited with kickstarting Tori’s acting career at the naive age of 17. Her mother, Candy Spelling, is a renowned author.

Tori Spelling appeared in several films and television shows like Co-ed Call Girls, A Friend to Die For, The House of Track, and more. But despite her illustrious acting career and hailing from a wealthy family, her current net worth stands at only $150,000. What went wrong with the actress financially? Let's explore

Her father's net worth stood at $600 million at the time of his death

Tori Spelling's father, Aaron Spelling, was a celebrated TV and film producer and the owner of Spelling Television. His net worth was estimated to be around $600 million at the time of his death in 2006.

In most cases, the children receive a significant amount as inheritance after the parent’s death but the case was not the same with Tori Spelling. When her father died, a bulk of his inheritance went to Tori’s mother, Candy Spelling, leaving Tory to fend for herself.

Tori went broke in 2013 and borrowed money to pay her rent

Tori Spelling revealed in 2013 that she had gone broke. She also revealed that she had to borrow money from her mother to pay her rent and cover her medical expenses and no one but Tori herself was to blame for it. Apparently, she made the wrong real estate investments and had a lavish spending habit, which were major factors that contributed to her economic hardships.

Tori’s strained relationship with her mother, Candy Spelling, the sovereign of her father’s fortune, does not favor Tori’s financial situation either.

Tori has a big family to take care of amid her divorce from her husband Dean McDermott

Tori and her husband, Dean McDermott, were married between 2006 and 2023. They also co-starred in a reality TV show titled Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood. However, the duo has now parted ways with each other. Dean McDermott posted back in June about their separation, saying that they had both split.

Tori shares five children with Dean McDermott and her recent Instagram story hints that providing for her family of six is on Tori alone.

Tori Spelling shared an Instagram story on Friday saying she is “crushing this single mom Christmas.”

