Is Travis Kelce also becoming a cat person like Taylor Swift? Sister Kylie Kelce has a hilarious answer

Taylor Swift is famously known as a cat lady, owning several feline friends over the years that are like family to her. Now it seems her boyfriend Travis Kelce may be catching onto her love of cats thanks to some teasing from his sister Kylie Kelce .

Kylie took to her Instagram story recently to joke that Travis, star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, seems to be becoming more of a cat person now that he's dating Taylor (PageSix, Yahoo). She posted a photo of Travis Facetiming with the caption "Getting on the cat lady train I see...," subtly hinting that his girlfriend's affection for cats may be rubbing off on him.

Taylor is known for her close relationships with her cats Meredith, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button over the years. She often features them in her Instagram posts and music videos. Travis and Taylor first sparked dating rumors in October after they were seen together at a Halloween party. Since then they've grown closer and were spotted together several more times, making their relationship more public.

Kylie Teases Travis About Cats

In the Instagram story posted by Kylie, she can be heard jokingly telling Travis "I'm gonna send you a cat in the mail tomorrow and you're gonna find it in your front lawn" the next day (DigestWire). This was likely a nod to Taylor's well-known love of cats and implied that Travis may be open to adopting one now too.

"I feel like you might like cats now," Kylie teased Travis in the video. "I don't want you to send a cat, I just want you to get on my team here," she clarified, hoping to get her brother to agree that cats are great pets just like Taylor believes (USMagazine, Yahoo). Perhaps Kylie thought if she could get Travis on board with being a cat dad, it would make family visits with Taylor even more fun.

Travis Open to Cat Love?

While Travis didn't confirm or deny if he's becoming more of a cat person in the video, his good-natured reaction to Kylie's teasing seems to indicate he's at least open to the idea. After nearly a year of dating Taylor, her affection for feline friends may be rubbing off on the NFL star.

"They've been dating for months now and spending more time together," a source told People magazine. "Travis seems to really care for Taylor and gets along great with her family and friends too. He's been very welcoming toward her lifestyle and hobbies, including her love of cats." This lends further evidence that Travis may indeed be more receptive to becoming a cat owner himself these days.

Conclusion - So while only Kylie knows for sure if Travis is truly being converted to cat love, her lighthearted teasing hints that Taylor's influence may be working. As their relationship continues getting more serious, don't be surprised if one day Travis surprises his girlfriend with a new furry friend of his own. Only time will tell if he truly becomes like Taylor in her devotion to her feline companions.

