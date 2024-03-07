Is Travis Kelce Going To See Taylor Swift In Action Again In Asia? Here's What We Know

Travis Kelce is a true partner! He is ready to travel overseas to Singapore, just to catch up with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. Amidst so many controversies, tropical weather and more, Travis’ presence can work like magic. Find out when Travis Kelce is visiting her, and more insider details on his trip.

When is Travis Kelce headed to Singapore?

The Midnights singer is going to be in Singapore from Thursday until the weekend where she completes her promised six shows. After this the 34-year-old would only resume her Eras Tour from May, and this time it shall begin in Europe. Travis’ manager Andre Eanes, confirmed to TMZ that he is also joining Kelce in watching Taylor life. Even coach Eric Flannery’s post hinted at the same. In the picture Andre and Flannery are posing together. The post is captioned, "Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight. Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore-safe travels!!" There are no more details on when Kelce is going or if the two would get to catch up. As the Lover singer has her show from March 7, 2024-reaching before that or staying over after would help them catch up.

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce meet last?

The couple met before Swift took her tour to Singapore. During a visit to Sydney the couple met briefly and Travis took this flight down to hit up the zoo together for a date. He also crashed one of her concerts and the two ended it with a passionate public smooch post the show. Post this Kelce returned to Vegas to celebrate his Chiefs teammates and victory at the Super Bowl, yet again. While everyone waits for the two to reunite and give us some love-filled moments, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

