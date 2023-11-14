Is Travis Kelce in love with Taylor Swift? Here’s how the NFL player reacted

As the Kansas City Chiefs and their star player Travis Kelce find themselves in Frankfurt, Germany for an upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins, a press conference led to an unexpected turn of questions. During a recent press conference, a reporter decided to inquire about Travis Kelce's personal life and his blossoming romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift, which has taken the internet by storm.

Travis Kelce shares an update on his relationship with Taylor Swift

As Kelce and his team prepare for their upcoming match, the sports star is also making significant developments in his love life. The same was revealed in his recent press conference, where the reporters tossed a question that cut right to the point, interrogating Kelce's love life.

Kelce, known for his skills on the field and charismatic demeanor, responded with a grin, as per People . He said, "The latest status is I got to see her last week. That's the latest status right there."

However, the reporter wasn't done. The follow-up question was a direct query as the reporter asked, "And the second question was...are you in love?"

Flashing his trademark smile, Kelce answered, "I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal."

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce reacts to viral TikTok video suggesting rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift put him on map

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue to drop hints about their potential romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's burgeoning romance has certainly captured the attention of fans and the media. The couple has been in the public eye since Swift attended one of Kelce's games, specifically the Chiefs' victory against the Chicago Bears on September 24 in Kansas City.

Since that event, Swift has been a recurring presence at several more of Kelce's games, often joining his friends. The most recent sighting of the couple occurred after the Chiefs triumphed over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, where they were seen enjoying post-game celebrations, including Swift sweetly kissing Kelce on the cheek.

Travis Kelce's football career is closely followed by sports enthusiasts, but his personal life, particularly his relationship with Taylor Swift, is shrouded in mystery, leaving fans eager for more glimpses into their love story.

Meanwhile, Taylor on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of her Eras Tour and her Eras Tour movie, the latter which is being deeply appreciated by fans worldwide.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce has spent a lot of money to convince Taylor Swift he is ‘serious about being a husband and a father’: Report