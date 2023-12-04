Is Vanessa Hudgens married to Cole Tucker? Exploring their relationship amidst reports of secret marriage

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's love story unveiled on social media, reached a significant milestone with their engagement in 2022. After sparking romance rumors in November 2020, a mere year after Vanessa's separation from Austin Butler, the couple made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021.

Their public displays of affection and shared moments online provide fans with a glimpse into the duo's growing romance, marking a chapter of happiness and commitment for the actress-singer and the baseball shortstop.

Is Vanessa Hudgens married to Cole Tucker?

In a stunning turn of events, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have officially become life partners, as confirmed by People . According to sources, the 34-year-old High School Musical alum and her fiancé, a 27-year-old professional baseball player, exchanged vows on a picturesque Saturday in Tulum, Mexico. Though representatives for the couple have yet to comment on the nuptials, a photo surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) featuring Hudgens in a casual white dress on a Tulum beach, sparking widespread speculation.

Hudgens' former High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman added to the excitement by sharing a tropical setting video on her Instagram Story, hinting at celebratory moments. However, the representative for Hudgens and Tucker didn't respond to any news.

How did Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker meet?

Fueling speculation of their blossoming romance, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker ignited dating rumors in November 2020 when they were spotted hand in hand in Los Angeles. The couple then delighted fans by announcing their engagement in February, marking a swift progression in their relationship.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's love story took an unconventional turn when they first crossed paths on a Zoom meditation group call. The actress shared it on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021, "I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?' I found him, and we started talking." She added, "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

The couple's romance evolved, reaching a milestone when they made their red carpet debut in November 2021 at the premiere of Hudgens' film Tick ... Tick ... Boom! In a rare interview, Tucker proudly praised his "cool" girlfriend, declaring his love for her at the event.

Vanessa Hudgens's wedding planning and engagement

Vanessa Hudgens opened up about the challenges of wedding planning, describing the process as "hard" during a conversation with Drew Barrymore. The singer shared her struggle to find the perfect venue, confessing, "I don't know, finding a venue is tough. I kind of just want to elope. I really, I'm lost." When asked about Cole's perspective, she revealed, "I mean, he just wants to get married to me. He's like, 'Whatever you want, babe.'"

Back in April, Hudgens opened up about her feelings over getting engaged on ' Today with Hoda & Jenna '. She said, "It feels amazing. It's so funny, I was talking about this with Cole. ... People are always like, 'Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different [getting engaged]?'. That was always my question normally, but now I get to be asked it." Vanessa Hudgens continued, "And you know what, it actually does. There's a sense of security. You feel so safe. It's the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée."

