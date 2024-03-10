Is Vistara Food On The Same Par With Hostel Food? Netizens Share Thoughts

Passengers aboard a recent Vistara flight have stirred up a debate over the quality and presentation of the in-flight meal service. The controversy ignited when a passenger, identified as Kripal, took to social media to express disappointment with the meal provided during their journey.

Disappointed passenger's critique

Sharing a photo of the meal on the popular social media platform X, Kripal's review minced no words. He described the meal as reminiscent of "near-inedible meals served in a badly run hostel mess by indifferent cooks," citing insipid flavors and questionable textures.

The scathing commentary caught the attention of many online users, who echoed similar sentiments regarding their own experiences.

Vistara's response and customer feedback

Vistara, in response to Kripal's post, expressed regret over his disappointment and emphasized their commitment to maintaining high-quality standards in meal preparation. The airline also reached out to Kripal for further investigation and resolution, requesting his flight information and contact details.

The post sparked a flurry of comments from other passengers, with some sharing their own encounters with lackluster meal offerings. One passenger criticized a dish consisting of spinach rice with baby corn sprinkled on it, questioning its classification as a proper meal. Another recounted an unpleasant experience with raw masala in their chicken curry rice, leading to discomfort.

Mixed reactions and perspectives

While many users resonated with Kripal's critique, others viewed it as excessive. Some argued that while they would complain about stale or spoiled food, issues with taste, presentation, and texture could be overlooked occasionally.

One commenter even commended the well-articulated nature of Kripal's complaint, suggesting it might have perplexed customer service representatives as to whether it was intended as praise or criticism.

The controversy surrounding Vistara's in-flight meal service underscores the importance of maintaining consistent quality and addressing customer feedback promptly.

While some passengers have expressed dissatisfaction with their dining experiences, others have noted room for improvement in communication and responsiveness from the airline.

As travelers continue to share their opinions and experiences online, it remains to be seen how Vistara will address these concerns and strive to enhance the overall passenger experience.

