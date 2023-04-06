Is Wednesday star Jenna Ortega injured? Fans worried after she posts 'blood-soaked' selfie

Jenna Ortega took to Instagram to post a selfie that had fans worried.

Jenna Ortega’s Instagram post

The 20-year-old Wednesday star posted a blood-soaked selfie to her Instagram. To everyone’s relief, it was just fake blood on Jenna’s neck. Being Neutrogena’s brand ambassador. Jenna posted a bunch of pictures using Neutrogena’s makeup wipes to clean off the fake blood. The actress captioned the selfie with, "Without fail @neutrogena." Despite the clear indications of it being fake blood, a few of Jenna’s fans were worried as one commented, “Is that blood?” “I thought it was real, I got scared,” another typed.

Fans react to Jenna Ortega’s post

Followers of the 20-year-old actress linked the blood-soaked selfies with her movie Scream VI. Scream VI featuring big names like Courtney Cox and Jenna Ortega, was released on March 10, 2023. Fans speculated if Scream 7 was in the making or if Jenna Ortega was already shooting Season 2 of the hit Netflix series Wednesday. Jenna’s comment section was filled with curious fans asking her about the next season of Wednesday. “When is season 2 of Wednesday?” a comment read; another said, “Hmmm upcoming project? YES MA’AM!”

ALSO READ: SNL: Jenna Ortega faces one of her ‘biggest fears’; Says people assume she is ‘dark and twisted’ in real life

Jenna Ortega’s SNL debut

Jenna Ortega's SNL debut episode, which she hosted, aired on March 11, 2023. Jenna hosted this SNL episode alongside her Wednesday co-star Fred Armisen. Jenna and Fred reenacted a scene from the movie Parent Trap. Jenna posted pictures from the backstage SNL dressing room that show her with her makeup squad. The star seemed relaxed as she posed for pictures with her makeup squad.

The 20-year-old actress stayed true to her goth Wednesday aura and went for a sheer black outfit. Jenna thanked her squad by captioning the photo as, “Backstage at snl. Such a cool experience. I’m just feeling really grateful towards everyone who played a part in making it happen, the funny people in New York, my beautiful hmu team. Crazy time”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Wednesday's producer bashing Jenna Ortega? Details inside