Is Wes Scantlin Pepper-Sprayed By Police After Allegedly Resisting Arrest? Check Details

Wes Scantlin allegedly got into an argument with the cops and was also allegedly pepper sprayed by the latter after resisting his arrest. According to reports by TMZ, the police were looking for the singer after allegations were made against Scantlin for carrying a weapon to the airport. On Wednesday, the Burbank PD told the media portal that they followed the Puddle of Mudd lead’s black Hummer for traffic violations. When the officers asked for the musician's ID, they found Scantlin guilty of an active violation of rules and a warrant against carrying a weapon to the airport.

The media reports further claimed that when the officers asked Scantlin to step out of the car, he refused to do so multiple times. A crisis negotiator too was called on the spot to deal with the situation, but reportedly that did not work out either. As the situation got worse, the SWAT reached the location, and at around 4:00 p.m., the officers broke the glass of the window to shoot pepper balls, to get Scantlin to surrender.

According to the recent updates, the musician was carried to the hospital as his eyes turned red due to the pepper balls. Currently, he is doing okay, according to the police officials. After carrying the singer out of the hospital, Scantlin was booked for jail for outstanding the warrant. After a few hours of the singer’s arrest, TMZ learned that he was cited and released with a court date. The hearing is set for August 20th. After the old records of the singer were presented in front of the police official, it was revealed that Scantlin was charged in multiple cases, including drug, alcohol, and other financial issues.

Meanwhile, in 2017, the Puddle of Mudd singer claimed that he was sent to rehab to receive treatments for his addictions because, according to the musician, he had “really nowhere else to go." In his lifetime, Scantlin has been arrested three times, citing different reasons. In 2015, the Pyscho singer was handcuffed in a drug bust that was conducted by the police department.

Later, the singer was also arrested in 2017 and 2023.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

