Is White Lotus Season 3 all set to go to Japan? Here's what we know
After two beautiful settings, The White Lotus fans were desperately waiting to know the location of Season 3 and it seems like Johnny Knoxville has spilled the beans. Read inside!
The location of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 has been inadvertently revealed by none other than Johnny Knoxville. Yes, you heard that right! In a recent interview, the actor got a little too candid and accidentally announced the next location of the highly-acclaimed ‘The White Lotus’
While talking about his friendship with the show’s creator Mike White, the Jackass star said more than he should have. He said, “Mike White is a very close friend of mine” “He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next… oh, I’m not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as this is over.” The topic came up when Johnny was asked about his future as a sitcom star since Hulu’s original series, Reboot, has been cancelled after one season.
‘The White Lotus’ filming locations
HBO’s much-loved drama series has always been in talks for changing locations with each new season. The first season of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series took place at Four Seasons Resort Maui in Hawaii while the second season was set in Sicily at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace. We'll just have to wait and watch what the show has in store for its third season. Looks like, the show's next season location might be Japan.
The White Lotus: Who stars in the HBO series?
Debuted in July 2021, the dramedy's first season featured an ensemble cast that received positive reviews from critics. The star-studded cast included Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, and other actors. The Legally Blonde actress bagged an Emmy for portraying the role of Tanya McQuoid in season 1 of The White Lotus. Besides, Coolidge, 61, was the only original cast member who came back for season 2 of The White Lotus. He bagged the Critics' Choice Award in 2022 and the Golden Globe in 2023 for essaying his role in both seasons.
Also read: Everything to know about The White Lotus Season 3: Cast, plot, release date and more | PINKVILLA
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more