Is White Lotus Season 3 all set to go to Japan? Here's what we know

The location of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 has been inadvertently revealed by none other than Johnny Knoxville. Yes, you heard that right! In a recent interview, the actor got a little too candid and accidentally announced the next location of the highly-acclaimed ‘The White Lotus’

While talking about his friendship with the show’s creator Mike White, the Jackass star said more than he should have. He said, “Mike White is a very close friend of mine” “He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next… oh, I’m not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as this is over.” The topic came up when Johnny was asked about his future as a sitcom star since Hulu’s original series, Reboot, has been cancelled after one season.