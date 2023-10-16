Is Will Smith finally reacting to Jada Pinkett Smith revealing details about marriage and separation? Find out

Will Smith wears many hats. He is an actor, rapper, and film producer, but above all, he is a father and a husband. He is a phenomenal and Academy Award-winning actor. Besides that, he has also won many awards and accolades, such as four Grammys and BAFTA awards. The actor has been in the news for quite some time now, but today he is in the news for his wife. Recently, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed more details about her relationship and separation from her husband, Will Smith. But it looks like Smith has now allegedly decided to react to her with a cryptic post on Instagram.

Will Smith might’ve finally decided to react to Jada Pinkett Smith revealing details about her relationship and separation

Will Smith appears to have allegedly responded to the continuing internet debate surrounding his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. During an interview with Today show anchor Hoda Kotb last Friday, Pinkett Smith revealed that the pair divorced in 2016 and were living completely separate lives.

Smith released a video on Sunday of himself falling asleep on a boat while receiving many alerts on his cellphone, implying that he was going off-grid. "Notifications turned off," reads the caption.

Pinkett Smith has been on a hectic press tour ahead of the release of her biography, Worthy, unleashing bombshell after bombshell about her relationship with Smith. Only a few people have commented on Smith's article, including Pinkett Smith, who responded with a laughing, crying emoji.

Will Smith had once also shared his thoughts on the Jada Pinkett Smith revelations

Will Smith, the actor, also spoke with The New York Times about the memoir, which ran a profile interview with Pinkett Smith on Saturday. Smith told the publication that his estranged wife's revelations in her book had jolted him awake.

Smith said in an email to the New York Times, "When you've been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been married since 1997 and share two kids together, Willow and Jaden.

