Is Wonder Woman 3 from Warner Bros and DC Studios in the works? Find out

Gal Gadot recently claimed that Wonder Woman 3 was in the making. But according to reports, DC is currently not working on Wonder Woman 3. This contradicts Gal Gadot's recent statement that she was working on the project alongside DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. Furthermore, Gunn and Safran have no intentions for a Wonder Woman project other than Paradise Lost, a prequel series at Max.

DC has no plans to make Wonder Woman 3 anytime soon

Despite Gal Gadot's recent claims that DC executives James Gunn and Peter Safran informed her that they would work on Wonder Woman 3 together, according to a report in Variety, source revealed otherwise. As per the source in the report, a third Wonder Woman feature is not in the works at DC Studios, nor do Gunn and Safran have plans for any Wonder Woman projects in the new DC Universe except their previously announced Paradise Lost prequel series, which is to be released on Max.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Gadot first hinted that Wonder Woman 3 could not be completely dead. Gadot revealed, "It's very near and dear to my heart. According to what I've heard from James and Peter, we're going to collaborate on Wonder Woman 3."

In a recent report by Flaunt magazine, the actress made a prediction for Wonder Woman 3 to appear even more likely. Gadot stated in this interview that Gunn and Safran told her that Wonder Woman 3 would be developed. Gal said, "I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and what they told me, and I'm going to quote: 'You're in the best hands. We'll be working with you to create Wonder Woman 3. [We] adore you as Wonder Woman; you have nothing to be concerned about.' So only time shall tell."

Whereas, according to Variety, nothing was ever promised to Gadot in terms of Wonder Woman 3, and there was no clear talk of Gadot's Wonder Woman continuing with the new DC Universe. Gunn and Safran unveiled the first titles in their new DC Universe, including Superman: Legacy, at the start of the year, and they remain laser-focused on these new features.

All about Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot played Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder's DC Universe. She first appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before heading her two independent films, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984.

Last December, it was revealed that Wonder Woman 3 had fallen through when Warner Bros. executives rejected Jenkins' treatment for the sequel. Jenkins announced his departure from the project publicly. The announcement came shortly after Gunn and Safran took over DC Studios and announced their plans to revamp the DC Universe, leading to rumors that Jenkins had rejected efforts to alter Wonder Woman 3 to fit within their DC Universe.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot was recently featured in the Netflix murder drama Heart of Stone alongside Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt. She portrayed Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative hired by a shadowy organization to protect an intriguing and lethal item.

