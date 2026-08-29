Is Wonder Woman 3 In The Works? Gal Gadot Claims 'They Wanted to Develop The Third One'

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Pinkvilla Women Up Awards: Celebrating Women Who Are Making a Difference

Your Sibling Is Eating Better, So Why Not Gift Them Better?

Alpha on OTT: When and where to watch Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol starrer action thriller online

Did Ananya Panday and rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco breakup after dating for 2 years? Find out

Kukku Kohli Funeral: Rohit Shetty exits with teary-eyes, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi pay last rites to veteran filmmaker

The Vvaan Teaser Review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia dive deep into realm of supernatural and folklore

Haiwaan Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar turns into monstrous villain for cat and mouse faceoff with blind Saif Ali Khan

Gunmaaster G9 Teaser: Emraan Hashmi back to protect the love of his life amidst all the action

Did Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz end their rumored relationship after 3 years? Here's what we know