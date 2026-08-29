Is Wonder Woman 3 In The Works? Gal Gadot Claims 'They Wanted to Develop The Third One'

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland starrer holds well on 5th Saturday, nears Rs 580 crore mark
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collections: Emraan Hashmi's film collects Rs 1 crore on 3rd Saturday, targets Rs 150 crore final
Irumudi Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja starrer continues its sensational march at the box office, tops Rs. 150 Cr worldwide
Toxic Box Office Collections: Yash starrer continues to slip, tops Rs. 200 Cr in India on 4th day
Hanuman Ansh Day 23 Box Office: Devotional drama continues its MAGICAL performance against Toxic, nets Rs 27 crore in 23 days
Toxic (Hindi) Box Office: Yash and Kiara Advani starrer continues downward trajectory, enters Rs 100 crore nett club in 3 days
Top 7 South Films to Watch in Theaters for September 2026: Nani’s The Paradise, I’m Game to Karthi starrer Sardar 2
Thalapathy Vijay almost worked with Vetrimaaran and Sudha Kongara before Beast? GV Prakash spills the beans
Dhanush to team up with Kanguva director Siva after D56? Here’s what we know about actor’s likely lineup
Pinkvilla Women Up Awards: Celebrating Women Who Are Making a Difference
Your Sibling Is Eating Better, So Why Not Gift Them Better?
Alpha on OTT: When and where to watch Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol starrer action thriller online
Did Ananya Panday and rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco breakup after dating for 2 years? Find out
Kukku Kohli Funeral: Rohit Shetty exits with teary-eyes, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi pay last rites to veteran filmmaker
The Vvaan Teaser Review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia dive deep into realm of supernatural and folklore
Haiwaan Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar turns into monstrous villain for cat and mouse faceoff with blind Saif Ali Khan
Gunmaaster G9 Teaser: Emraan Hashmi back to protect the love of his life amidst all the action
Did Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz end their rumored relationship after 3 years? Here's what we know
BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa shift focus back to solo releases after K-Pop group’s 10th anniversary
Squid Game star Park Hae Soo and wife welcome second baby boy; Agency confirms
Blackpink’s Jennie continues experimentation with new solo EP Fallen Angel, explores mystical storytelling
BLACKPINK’s Jennie apologizes to BLINKs on 10th anniversary celebrations: ‘I’m sorry I couldn’t show you...’
Is BLACKPINK's Lisa in a relationship with Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat? Find out
BTS' V reveals to Jungkook he has hearing loss in one ear for over 2 years, says ‘I’ve never told this before’
BTS: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook refuse to submit album ARIRANG at Grammys 2027; Here’s why
BTS: Jungkook slams invasive fans, urges ARMY to respect boundaries; says 'Shoving camera in the face is rude'
Han So Hee to join Nam Joo Hyuk in the new drama Heartbeat by Lovely Runner writer? Find out
Can Hair Fall Be the First Sign of an Underlying Health Issue?
Weekly Horoscope July 26-August 1, 2026: Libra, Scorpio to Sagittarius, Pisces- Your cosmic forecast and message from angels
Meaningful Conversations Meet Memorable Dining at The Max Table by Pinkvilla Toast
Weekly Horoscope July 12-July 18, 2026: Libra, Scorpio to Sagittarius, Pisces- Your cosmic forecast and message from angel
Weekly Horoscope July 5-July 11, 2026: Libra, Scorpio to Sagittarius, Pisces- Your cosmic forecast and message from angels
Where Culture Pours into Conversations, Step into Sangam Evening by The Pinkvilla Toast
Weekly Horoscope June 28-July 4, 2026: Libra, Scorpio to Sagittarius, Pisces- Your cosmic forecast and message from angels
Weekly Horoscope May 25-31, 2026: Libra, Scorpio to Sagittarius, Pisces- Your cosmic forecast and message from angels
EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar has 'aesthetic taste and deep love for florals' reveals celeb florist
Who is Georgina Rodríguez? Meet Spanish model and Cristiano Ronaldo's newlywed wife
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s fiancée amid his cheating rumors
Did Prithvi Shaw cheat on fiancée Akriti Agarwal? Actor's 'Every Rumour Is True' post sparks speculation
FIFA World Cup 2026 Portugal vs DR Congo: When and Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Kick Off His Last Shot at Glory in India
Virat Kohli turns on family man mode as he steps out with Akaay and Anushka Sharma in London; PICS
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli burn the dance floor at victory bash after RCB wins IPL 2026; Video
Katy Perry, Future, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and more to headline 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony
Suryakumar Yadav welcomes baby girl 'with giggles, bows and dreams'; Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal send wishes
Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn the demise of former U-19 teammate Amanpreet Gill: 'Shared the dressing room'
Say Goodbye to Monsoon Frizz: 5 Best Shampoos for Smooth & Manageable Hair
Beat the Monsoon Grime: 8 Best Tan-Removal & Deep-Cleansing Face Washes for Rainy Days
Skincare Upgrade: How to Use a Body Scrub Correctly — Fiama Shows You How
8 Best SPF 50 Sunscreens for Complete Sun Protection in India
HRX Fragrances Serve Style, Freshness and Performance at Pickle Padel Party
Unique Perfume Gift Sets Every Fragrance Lover Needs
Traditional Ubtan vs Clay Masks for Tan Removal: A Better Choice for Your Skin
All about Aamir Khan's anti-inflammatory diet that helped him lose 18 kgs, here's how you can do it too with 'no exercise'
Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid Demands a Change: Matrix’s New Mega Smooth Sulphate Free Range: The Secret to Effortless, Long-Lasting Smooth Hair
The Saree Is Having Its Moment Again: Come Learn to Style Yours At The Drape Stories, This Saturday
Samantha Ruth Prabhu channels inner goddess in Banarasi organza saree worth Rs 80000 at Maa Inti Bangaram event; PICS
Kareena Kapoor Khan defines elegance in Rs 41000 pink handwoven suit with emeralds and diamonds; PICS
Janhvi Kapoor serves 90s nostalgia in chocolate brown saree worth Rs 3 lakh during Ram Charan’s Peddi promotions; PICS
Decoding Anushka Sharma’s French inspired lace top attire over Rs 25000 as she cheered on Virat Kohli's RCB
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in pink Rs 3.5 lakh Sophie Couture gown with daughter Aaradhya; PICS
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in sculpted blue Amit Aggarwal gown crafted in over 1500 hours
Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria pays tribute to Hollywood glam in Vivienne Westwood silk gown and diamond-emerald jewels
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt serves Cinderella vibes in a custom Danielle Frankel ensemble and 7 high jewels on the red carpet