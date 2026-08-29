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Is Wonder Woman 3 In The Works? Gal Gadot Claims 'They Wanted to Develop The Third One'

Will fans get to see Gal Gadot return as Wonder Woman? Here's what the actress has to say

By Netra Brid
Published on Aug 29, 2026  |  02:16 PM IST |  140K
Is Wonder Woman 3 In The Works? Gal Gadot Claims 'They Wanted to Develop The Third One'
Is Wonder Woman 3 In The Works? Gal Gadot Claims 'They Wanted to Develop The Third One' (PC: DC Studios)
Credits: Screen Rant
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