Is WWE unhappy with Lacey Evans’ recent performances? Here is everything you need to know

The speculations of WWE being unhappy with Lacey Evans’ some of the recent performances have been making rounds. These rumors specially started from the Twitter talk however Lacey Evans or WWE are yet to make any comments on the same. Here are all the details that you need to know for the same.

WWE on Lacey Evans’ recent performances

The media outlet Fightful Select has poured cold water all over the speculations that Lacey Evans’ recent performances have made WWE unhappy. The reports says that talk about WWE being unhappy with Lacey is completely off the base and any such reports should not be believed as they are far from credible.

Though Lacey have not been featured in big way on the WWE television, there is certainly no indication of WWE being unhappy with her. Furthermore, only time will tell about her chance to shine as and when it comes along with her future in WWE.

Lacey Evans’ recent performances

Lacey Evans in back on WWE for about eight months after taking about year off because of her pregnancy. This even got her pulled from the Raw Women’s Championship program with Asuka. Currently she is playing military style.

On last Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Lacey wrestled and defeated Carmen Harress in two minutes which was her second single match of 2023.