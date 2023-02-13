Is WWE unhappy with Lacey Evans’ recent performances? Here is everything you need to know
The rumors that WWE is unhappy with Lacey Evans’ recent performances have been squashed.
The speculations of WWE being unhappy with Lacey Evans’ some of the recent performances have been making rounds. These rumors specially started from the Twitter talk however Lacey Evans or WWE are yet to make any comments on the same. Here are all the details that you need to know for the same.
ALSO READ: 7 Lesser-known facts About WWE star Drew McIntyre
ALSO READ: Top 11 lesser-known facts about the WWE Wrestler John Cena
WWE on Lacey Evans’ recent performances
The media outlet Fightful Select has poured cold water all over the speculations that Lacey Evans’ recent performances have made WWE unhappy. The reports says that talk about WWE being unhappy with Lacey is completely off the base and any such reports should not be believed as they are far from credible.
Though Lacey have not been featured in big way on the WWE television, there is certainly no indication of WWE being unhappy with her. Furthermore, only time will tell about her chance to shine as and when it comes along with her future in WWE.
Lacey Evans’ recent performances
Lacey Evans in back on WWE for about eight months after taking about year off because of her pregnancy. This even got her pulled from the Raw Women’s Championship program with Asuka. Currently she is playing military style.
On last Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Lacey wrestled and defeated Carmen Harress in two minutes which was her second single match of 2023.
ALSO READ: WWE: Roman Reigns’ cousin Rikishi flirts with 2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley
Lacey Evans
A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more