Is Yellowstone coming to end after fifth season amid Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan dispute? DETAILS here

Amidst the dispute between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan, it seems that the hit series Yellowstone will not be renewed for the new season. However, as of right now there has been no news about when the show airs again or when it will begin filming.

More than 12 million people have watched the November 2022 premiere of the Season 5 first half which ended in January. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the second chapter to be released on Peacock. However, the production for the same has not yet been slated yet and then there is also a possibility of Hollywood writers' strike. So, it might not be all good news for the fans who are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone season 5

According to The Post sources, Yellowstone, which reinvigorated Kevin Costner’s career, is set to end after the release of the second half of Season 5.

As per the reports, Kevin Costner who plays the role of John Dutton – a powerful patriarch might not return because of friction with Taylor Sheridan. The Hollywood sources claim that this newfound success that Sheridan found late in life has fueled his ego. The production still hopes that everything gets worked out since Yellowstone is too big a show to be discarded like this only. In the end, no one other than Taylor knows what is truly going on.

According to The Post sources, ‘Hopefully Kevin will return for the remaining episodes, if everyone works together, but it looks like Yellowstone will end after this season’.

This drama surrounding Yellowstone started when the show took a break in January, with its mid season finale. According to the reports, Costner made himself available for the shoot of second half during the last year and starting of this year but Sheridan didn’t have scripts ready. This back and forth further fueled the drama.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What to expect from Yellowstone spin-off 6666? Here's everything you need to know