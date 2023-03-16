Is Young M.A okay? Fans concerned after her video goes viral

Young M.A, aka Katorah Kasanova Marrero, is a 30 year old American rapper who rose to fame with the release of the quadruple-platinum hit 'Ooouuu’, which gained top 20 position at the Billboard Hot 100 and received splashing 400 million views on the music video on YouTube.

Has gained fame and raised her profile at a very young age, making her garner accolades and awards such as being nominated for the BET and making it to the MTV Female Hip-Hop Artist of the Year awards. Has recently taken a backseat due to the sting of her health issue, which has put the artist on a series of medical tests and hospital rounds.

What is Young M.A. going through?

In response to the viral video that raised questions about the state of her health, Young M.A. tells TMZ Hip Hop that she is recovering following a succession of medical complications.

As Young M.A. quotes:

"As many of my supporters know, I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years. I was recently hospitalized and successfully treated for several conditions. I’m doing better now; it will take some time, but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future!"

The artist, who is 30 years old, ends her statement by stating, "Rest assured, I’m in good spirits, and everything will be explained in the music... plus a documentary. Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry, I’m good!"

A viral video showcases Young M.A.’s deteriorating health condition, which got fans worried

In a viral video of the rapper at a barbershop, Young M.A. appeared to be uttering words with her eyes being yellowish in color, which worried the fan, who wondered what had gone wrong with the artist.

Though she refuses to disclose what she is going through, she has comforted the audience by saying that she will let everything out in the form of music. As Young M.A. mentioned that better things are coming, it has given the audience hope to wait for her comeback.

Since the Brooklyn MC's previous full-length project was released about two years ago, there is a lot of expectation for what she will release next, once her health problems are completely under control and she is moving in the right direction.

