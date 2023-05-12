Is YouTube banning users with ad blockers from accessing videos? Details inside

YouTube is a global social media platform that has more than 2.5 billion monthly users as of February 2023. By posting videos to the website, many content creators have launched successful careers for themselves, ushering in a new era of entertainment years ahead of other influencers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Over the years, advertisements have played a big part in revenue for both the platform itself and its huge portfolio of content. Although, the length and frequency of the advertisements, some of which exceed 30 seconds and are unskippable, have drawn criticism from many users.

Is YouTube stopping ad blockers from watching videos?

A lot of users opt for ad blockers to avoid YouTube advertisements. Unfortunately, it appears that this approach may soon disappear as some users recently discovered a new feature that the platform is reportedly testing. Many users allegedly claimed that they saw a notice this month while using YouTube with an ad blocker. The message says: “Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube… It looks like you may be using an ad blocker. The message continues: “Ads allow YouTube to stay free for billions of users worldwide.”

There’s one more message showing up on the platform that urges viewers to take YouTube Premium as this will allow users to skip ads in exchange for a monthly subscription fee.

YouTube users expressed their sadness with this alleged change in social media and are informing people that using an ad blocker may prevent them from being able to access YouTube.

Banning ad blockers is part of a global experiment

One user on Reddit said that a YouTuber has confirmed that this is part of a global experiment that is asking ad-blocking users to either allow advertisements on the platform via their device or purchase YouTube Premium.

“We’re running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Dexerto, adding: “Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers.”

