Is Zayn Malik aiming to be an 'all-star' dad for daughter Khai after Gigi Hadid split? Here's what his mother said

Zayn Malik's heart has found a whole new focus, and it's none other than his adorable two-year-old princess, Khai, the sweet bundle of joy he shares with his ex, Gigi Hadid. According to the mother of the ex One Direction star, Trisha Malik, the music sensation himself isn't exactly searching for love at the moment. After his split from the stunning supermodel back in 2021, he's kind of taken a break from the dating scene. And honestly, who can blame him?

Zayn Malik is all about being a father to his and Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai and... music

Trisha mentioned that her son, the 30-year-old father of one, is channeling his energies into being an all-star dad for little Khai, and of course, into his passion – his music. It looks like that dad mode switch has been flipped, and there's no turning back any time soon. "He's got this whole wonderful father thing down pat," his mother said. She added, "He's all about his daughter Khai and his craft. That's where his heart's at, and that's not changing anytime in the foreseeable future."

Trisha Malik also bragged about what a hands-on, caring, and devoted dad he is. She said, "Seriously, it's the highlight of his life, and you can practically feel the joy radiating from him." The singer might be quite the looker, and sure, there's no shortage of interested ladies, but he's not even playing the dating game, his mother mentioned. He's a single dad with a heart full of fatherly love and a mind full of melodies as per Trisha Malik.

What happened between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?

Now, about the Gigi Hadid situation, Trisha still thinks Gigi is pretty awesome. She spilled that Gigi popped over to Zayn's hometown of Bradford just once when they were an item, and the whole thing was kept super low-key. But despite things not working out for them as a couple, Trisha's still got a soft spot for Gigi. Malik even called Hadid a 'lovely girl'.

The best part is that even though they're not a couple anymore, Zayn and Gigi are nailing the co-parenting gig. They're both shining examples of wonderful people and awesome parents, doing the whole parenting thing in sync and harmony.

Meanwhile, it was in June that Zayn made headlines for his collaboration with Selena Gomez. However, seemingly, it's just the rumor mill at work. The former One Direction member's focus remains on his adorable Khai and, of course, his music, and it was his mother who confirmed this. On the contrary, it was recently speculated that Gigi and Zayn are getting back together after the supermodel liked a post made by the singer.