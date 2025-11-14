Is Zayn Malik joining One Direction after 10 years? Here's what we know

Zayn Malik has reportedly returned to One Direction’s business fold nearly a decade after leaving the chart-topping boy band. New documents filed with Companies House list the 32-year-old singer as an Active Director of PPM Music Limited, the company created during the group’s rise on The X Factor. The update, first reported by The Sun, has sparked fresh excitement among fans hoping for a potential One Direction reunion.

According to the filings dated November 3, Zayn is also listed as a Person with Significant Control (PSC), indicating he holds notable influence within the company. His previous directorship ended in 2016, a year after he exited the band in 2015 to pursue a solo career.

Zayn now appears alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan as fellow directors. All four share the registered business address of Lee and Thompson LLP, a leading London law firm known for its work in music and media. The firm has also been associated with managing Liam Payne’s solo projects.

A music source told The Sun: “This is a huge moment. While heartbreaking, Liam's passing has brought them together. It's even more sad he was the biggest cheerleader of a reunion. PPM was the original company they set up when they appeared on the show. Since Liam's passing the boys have been in contact.”

Why did Zayn Malik return to PPM Music Limited?

While the update is administrative and not linked to new music or performances, it carries emotional weight for fans and the remaining members. The company, named Princess Park Manor, was created when the band first moved into the iconic gated complex after winning The X Factor.

The move has led to speculation that the former bandmates, who have kept in touch following Liam Payne’s death, may be strengthening ties once again. So far, no official announcement has been made about a reunion, new songs, or tour plans.

Recent reports also suggest that Zayn and Louis Tomlinson may have signed a multi-million-pound deal for a documentary exploring their journey in One Direction. This rumored project, along with Zayn’s reinstatement at PPM Music Limited, has increased fan expectations for a potential comeback.

