Is Zayn Malik serious about Selena Gomez? Insider reveals 'he's definitely into her'

It goes without saying that this year is definitely all about Selena Gomez, as the viewers are seeing more of her with each passing day. Ever since Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez dating rumours have been making headlines which came to light when the couple was spotted exchanging a kiss in New York earlier this week, followed by the couple following each other on social media confirming that there is definitely something between the two.

Here is a sneak peek into Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s romantic runaway, an insider reveals.

According to an insider who filled in with details revealed to US Weekly about the former member of One Direction and singer of Calm Down, he revealed that Zayn has known Selena for years and is clearly smitten with her. "He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out".

The source went on to clarify that the two aren’t "super serious" or exclusive at this stage. She has full freedom to see other people, the insider tells US Weekly. "However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go."

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s past relationship

Zayn hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone since his split with Gigi Hadid in October 2021. They dated each other for six years and also share a daughter, Khai, who is two years old. Which interests the audience as to how things will roll out for Zayn Malik, who is in awe with the singer and founder of rare cosmetics.

Overview of Selena Gomez's previous relationship

She was linked to Drew Taggart in the most recent news. However, she gave away her status as single earlier this month in a TikTok video in which she lip-synced to the line, "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh, my gosh, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.'" Girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!" said Gomez, confirming that she is still single.

Where Selena went on to specify in her caption confirmation that she is still single, "Still out here lookin for him, lol."

It now looks like Selena has to stop ranting about being single because she just got an admirer who seems to be in love with her. The boy bander, Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez would definitely make a couple of the year when they officially issue their dating news as confirmation. As viewers can't contain the excitement inside, what does bring relief is that there does seem to be love in the air’ for Selena Gomez.

