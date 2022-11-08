Is Zayn Malik the REASON why Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are keeping their relationship 'low-key'?

ZiGi may be a thing of the past, but Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik will always be connected to each other, thanks to their daughter Khai, 2! The 27-year-old supermodel, since September, has been romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, as the couple was spotted hanging together various times during Fashion Month as well as Halloween, very recently. However, the hot new couple has been keeping their relationship "low-key" and it's because of the former One Direction member...

According to an Entertainment Tonight source, Gigi Hadid wants to keep her dating life out of the public eye out of respect for ex-boyfriend and Khai's dad Zayn Malik. The source divulged that Gigi and Leonardo DiCaprio are seeing each other and "are very into each other." However, Hadid has been trying to keep her new relationship "low-key." The couple is trying to keep things "private and not show too much PDA while out together."

As for how Zayn Malik factors into Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's blossoming romance: "Gigi is trying to be mindful of Zayn's feelings and doesn't want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship. Gigi and Zayn both only want what is best for each other. They are doing their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents they can be, and co-parent Khai in a healthy way." Notably, ZiGi called it quits in October 2021, more than a year after welcoming baby Khai.

Zayn Malik Pens Letter to British PM Rishi Sunak Urging Free School Meals for All Children Living in Poverty

As a new ambassador for the Food Foundation and supporting its Feed the Future campaign, Zayn Malik wrote a letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - posted on his Instagram page, with 47.3 million (and counting!) followers, alongside his letterhead on top - urging the PM to provide Free School Meals to all children living in poverty: "No child should have to suffer the trauma and stigma of hunger & poverty. We want every child to grow up healthy to lead productive lives. I am calling on @10DowningStreet to expand #FreeSchoolMeals to every child in poverty in England."

In his letter, dated November 7, 2022, Zayn Malik began, "Dear Prime Minister, I am writing to share my concern about the struggles children are living through because of the cost-of-living crisis and to ask for your help to ensure no child living in poverty misses out on a hot nutritious meal at school especially since that school meal may be the only hot meal they receive all day."

Giving statistics and talking about how he, himself, "relied" on Free School Meals growing up, Zayn shared, "We are all aware that the difficulties facing families right now are profoundly serious. Four million children live in households who experienced food poverty in September 2022. In addition, 800,000 children in England miss out on a Free School Meal even though they are living in poverty. These children are suffering from lack of concentration, some even resorting to stealing food from school canteens because they are so hungry but can't afford to buy lunch. They are also feeling shame which is directly impacting their physical and mental health. I know what that shame feels like, I have seen it first-hand, as growing up in Bradford, I relied on Free School Meals. I personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity. My hope is that in writing this letter we can all ensure that no child ever has to experience this hunger and stigma again as my experience is not unique; it is a struggle that many children in England are sadly going through right now."

"As I see it, extending the current threshold and giving Free School Meals to children from families on Universal Credit would be the best way to reach those who need it most. This would stop children from enduring the worst of the cost-of-living crisis which in turn only creates bigger divides between the richest and poorest. Free School Meals are such a big help for the poorest children in our society and they guarantee a reliably hot, nutritious lunch every day at school, so children can thrive rather than worrying about where their next meal comes from," Zayn Malik added, supplementing the "Universal Credit" idea.

Requesting to include Free School Meals for all children living in poverty in the UK government's November budget, Zayn Malik urged, "I hope the government does what's right and makes the changes that are needed. Parents are already doing everything they can, but Government support is desperately needed. No parent should have to make impossible decisions like whether to buy food, turn on the heating, or go into debt. Knowing that their children are getting a good lunch at school would be a huge relief to parents who are struggling. These pressures will only get worse as food and energy prices keep rising."

Further addressing Rishi Sunak, in conclusion, Zayn Malik stated, "As Prime Minister, you have the power to change this. Please act in good conscience and commit in your Budget on 17th November to giving all children living in poverty a Free School Meal. Children going hungry is not inevitable and should not come down to a political issue or ideology."

"Yours Sincerely, Zayn Malik," the 29-year-old singer signed off.

